Macy Gray says comments about gender-affirming surgery ‘GROSSLY misunderstood’

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
Singer and actress Macy Gray said that the remarks she made on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” on gender-affirming surgery were “GROSSLY misunderstood.”

“I got nothing but love for lgbt+ and transgender communities,” the “I Try” singer wrote in a since-deleted tweet on Tuesday.

“I’ve been a supporter since day one and never a fake one. my statement on piers morgan was GROSSLY misunderstood,” Gray added. “i respect everyone’s right to be whoever they wana be.”

Gray caught swift backlash after appearing on a Monday episode of Morgan’s syndicated talk show in which she said that transgender women who have received gender-affirming surgery are not women.

“And I will say this, and everybody’s going to hate me, but as a woman, just because you go change your parts doesn’t make a woman? Sorry,” Gray told Morgan.

“You feel that?” Morgan asked the singer.

“I know that for a fact,” Gray replied. “Like, if you want me to call you a ‘her,’ I will, because that’s what you want. But that doesn’t make you a woman, just because I call you a ‘her’ and just because you got a surgery.”

Gray’s comments come amid a fraught time for LGBTQ rights in the U.S. Many GOP-led states have implemented or enacted laws restricting the rights of openly transgender citizens, such as prohibiting transgender women from participating in girls’ and women’s sports.

Fellow actress and singer Bette Midler faced criticism over a tweet in which said that trans-inclusive language is erasing the term “woman,” in response to the Supreme Court’s ruling last month to overturn of Roe v. Wade, which protected the federal right to abortion.

The Supreme Court’s ruling has also fueled concern that it may revisit other rights, including marriage equality for same-sex couples.

Comments / 17

Evereddie33
3d ago

I'm with you, Macy! Don't back down from these bullies. Keep speaking common sense....

Reply
7
Michael Vespa
3d ago

Well no need to apologize what she said is 100 percent true !

Reply(3)
12
