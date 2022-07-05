Aurora police fire shots during standoff at motel

Aurora police on Tuesday fired shots while responding to a report of a person barricaded at the Ranger Motel at 11220 E. Colfax Ave., according to the Aurora Police Department.

A man was taken to a hospital, but police had not released his condition.

Aurora firefighters also responded to a fire at the motel that authorities said is under control.

While responding to the fire, officers saw a man come out of a different motel room with a knife, according to Denver Gazette news partner 9News. Once the man returned to the room, a standoff ensued.

On Tuesday afternoon, an Aurora fire spokesperson declined to release more details, saying the case was under investigation. It's still unknown if the fire and standoff were related.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available.