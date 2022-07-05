ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Springs, MI

Surveillance video: Break-in at Michiganja in Cedar Springs

WOOD
 3 days ago

Surveillance video shows three people...

www.woodtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cedar Springs, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Cedar Springs, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WOOD

How Blox turns shipping containers into pools, homes

Grand Rapids-based Blox is expanding as demand grows for its repurposed shipping container creations. (July 8, 2022. How Blox turns shipping containers into pools, homes. Find Waldo across downtown Waldo in the month of …. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 070922. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m., 070822. ‘Sadistic’:...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Zeeland baker wins Silos Baking Competition

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Annie Paul turned her love for baking into a dream come true, being crowned the winner of the first ever Silos Baking Competition held by Chip and Joanna Gaines! She mad her summer berry bar and won $25,000 and also has her bar featured on the bakery’s summer menu. You can check out her local shop, AP Baked Goods, in Zeeland! She does wholesale baking and monthly preorder popups, with the next one happening on July 16th. AP Baked Goods only does pre-orders to eliminate waste and they also try to use as much local produce and ingredients as possible!
ZEELAND, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Property Crime#Surveillance
WOOD

KCAS Pets of the Week: Clarence and Pablo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two adorable pups. First, meet Clarence, an 8-year-old Cocker Spaniel mix. Even though he may be an older puppy, he’s still energetic, very sociable and smart. If you want an...
KENT COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Beach and Boating forecast: July 7, 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — I love writing up the Beach and Boat reports knowing how nice the forecast looks for the weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a small craft advisory through this evening from Whitehall to the north as waves build to three feet at times.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Big 4 Guide to 2022 summer festivals in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The warm summer months are upon us which means there are so many fun ways to get out into the community and enjoy all of the events West Michigan has to offer. Here’s a look at some of the best festivals to catch this summer!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOOD

Karin’s Horse Connection: lessons for people of all abilities in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV)- For the love of horses! Children and adults alike love animals, especially horses. For children and adults with a physical disability, interactions with a horse can bring joy, relaxation and peace. Here in West Michigan there’s a unique opportunity at Karin’s Horse Connection where people of all abilities are welcome to ride, learn and fall in love with the horses. Karin’s Horse Connection provides equine-centered therapeutic programs open to people of all ages and abilities. Jordan had the chance to go to the stables to check it all out! Click the video player above to watch!
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Update on the Great Lakes

The graph above shows Lake Michigan water temperature. As you can see, the lake temp. has been remarkably close to average this year. Since June 1, the average temperature has been about 0.4° warmer than normal – or very close to average. Here’s a link to the most recent Lake Michigan water temperatures. This is usually updated in the late morning. Here’s Friday’s water temps: 68° Muskegon and Pentwater, 69° Ludington, 70° Grand Haven, 71° Holland St. Park, 72° Saugatuck, 73° S. Haven buoy.
ENVIRONMENT
WOOD

Michigan football plans party at Grand Haven beach

The Grand Haven City Council this week approved a summer event permit for the Michigan Wolverines football team under the condition that no barricades or roped off areas will be allowed. (July 7, 2022)
WOOD

Help decrease food insecurity with OnStaff USA

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A serious topic in our community is food insecurity. Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes provides food assistance through a network of pantries, mobile food distributions, home deliveries, and school-based programs. Right now they’re providing 114% more food orders than this time last year with over 10,000 food orders per month and you can help! OnStaff USA is holding their annual Dollar Drive Thru today in various collection sites across Kalamazoo County.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Mary Free Bed Wheelchair and Adaptive Sports hosts Wheelchair Tennis Championship

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Mary Free Bed Wheelchair and Adaptive Sports program is sponsoring the 2022 Midwest Wheelchair Tennis Championship that start today! Two of this year’s coaches, Val and Beth, join us today. This is event is free for the public to attend. Come out and cheer local and players from all over the world right here in our community!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Learning about Water Systems

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Students at Valley Wood Middle School learned how agriculture, construction, residential and commercial areas all impact our water system. Using models they built, they learned how we all play a part in affecting our water system. They saw on hand how our water use affected the Buck Creek Watershed. Their focus was to answer the question as to why we should care about water.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy