If you feel like you're not getting enough out of your current streaming service lineup, but aren't quite up to starting some new subscriptions, Prime Day next week could offer a nice middle ground. On Prime Day this year, several add-on channels for Prime Video, including Starz, Paramount Plus, AMC Plus, PBS Masterpiece, BET Plus and more will be on sale for $1 a month for up to two months.

