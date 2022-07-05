ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

United Way Re-Engaging with Non-Profits in Post Pandemic Period

By Vincenzo Scarapicchia
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United Way of Broome County is making efforts to support the local community in a post-pandemic period. Executive Director Lori Anne Welch announced at the Binghamton Rotary Club that the United Way is re-engaging with non-profits around...

The Ithaca Voice

Tompkins County Health Department urges residents to take Community Health Survey

Ithaca, N.Y.—What makes a healthy community? The Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) wants to know what you think about health in our community, in order to develop our community’s next health improvement plan. For this purpose, TCHD, along with Cayuga Health System (CHS) and other local partners, have released a community health survey that is open to every Tompkins County resident aged 18 and older. Rate the health of your community by accessing the survey online at: bit.ly/TCHDsurvey2022. The Community Health Survey will be open throughout July. Anyone who completes the survey can enter themselves into a drawing to win a $20 gift card (county employees not eligible). The survey takes about 10 minutes to complete and is completely anonymous. Registration for the gift card drawing is not connected to survey responses.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

Increase in Broome County overdose numbers

BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to the Broome County Health Department, there has been an increase in county overdoses this year compared to previous years. In the second quarter of 2022, Broome County has seen 22 suspected fatal overdoses and 111 reported non-fatal overdoses. From January to June there have been 44 suspected fatal overdoses and 258 suspected non-fatal overdoses.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

20 Southern Tier stores warned to stop illegal cannabis sales

(WETM) – Twenty cannabis stores in the Southern Tier have been warned by New York State to stop any and all illegal sales to avoid losing their licenses, according to dozens of “cease and desist” letters sent by the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM). The letters were issued to over 50 stores throughout New York […]
ELMIRA, NY
Latest numbers, July 5th

BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The number of Broome County COVID-19 cases continues to sit at just over 100. 124 cases have been reported over the past 5 days, with 15 of them new. 20 people are currently in the hospital. The number of deaths remains at 529.
WETM 18 News

Construction nears for Elmira Pizza Hut

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — New information has been seen at the location of the soon-to-be Pizza Hut at the old Tops Plaza in Elmira. Photos taken by 18 News show multiple permits on the windows of the building, including two building permits and one plumbing permit. The descriptions on the permits call for a new […]
Binghamton launches legal action against plaza owner

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced legal action against the owners of one of the biggest shopping centers in the city. A motion filed in federal court attempts to set the course for eminent domain action against the longtime eyesore, which would allow the city to take control of the property.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Mayor Kraham Announces Legal Actions to Take Control Over Binghamton Plaza

On Thursday, City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced that legal actions would be taken against the owners of the Binghamton Plaza on the city's north side. The plaza on 33 W. State Street used to be the center of the department store K-Mart in the city but has now sat in ruins since it left. While some businesses still operate out of the plaza, like New York Pizzeria, the City of Binghamton is taking steps to gain control over the longtime eyesore.
Cortlandville approves local vacant building law

The local ordinance that will, as Cortlandville town officials put it, inform the public of building vacancies was approved unanimously at Wednesday’s town board meeting. The new local law will mark vacant buildings and identify those that may have hazardous conditions for first responders. For a breakdown of the...
Briefs: Cornell drills for heat, Hangar launches FutureNow, more

Cornell begins drilling for geothermal heat with test ‘borehole’. Cornell University is one step closer to determining the feasibility of using deep geothermal energy to heat the Ithaca campus. Drilling for the Cornell University Borehole Observatory (CUBO) began June 21 and is expected to last about two months. The...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

K-9 Edge Graduates from K-9 Academy

A K-9 with the Delaware County Sheriff's Office has graduated from the Orange County Sheriff's Office K-9 Academy. K-9 Edge and his handler Corporal Jeffrey Clark graduated after three months of training. Their focus was on patrol techniques. Clark and K-9 Edge are certified for patrol with specific training in...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Roadwork Scheduled to Occur Throughout Broome County Beginning July 11

Motorists in Broome County are asked to be aware of various roadwork projects next week. The projects are scheduled to begin Monday, July 11th and include milling and paving, surveying, mowing, striping, and patching. A list of projects and locations is below:. Milling and paving will begin on Main Street...
Charities
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

IDance To Compete at the United States Tournament of Dance

IDance, an Apalachin dance studio has seen an immense level of success since its opening and is now returning to the national stage as it looks for its second national title. The seniors of IDance have been to Nationals and they even won it in 2018. This team wants to do it again.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Dorchester Park Unveils New Accessible Playground and Boat Launch

One of Broome County' biggest parks has taken steps to be more inclusive. Dorchester Park officially unveiled its new accessible playground and boat launch on Wednesday. Park officials were joined by Broome County Executive Jason Garnar to announce the opening. The first of its kind in Broome County, the new...
Humane Society hosting free vaccine clinic

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Humane Society is hosting a free animal vaccine clinic on Tuesday, July 12th from 5:30-7 p.m. At the clinic, dogs must be on a leash, and cats must be kept in a crate. A $5 donation is suggested, but not required. The...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Free Academy Students Awarded Scholarships

Two Owego Free Academy students were awarded Mack Family scholarships. According to the Community Foundation for South Central New York, Aiden Both and Audra McFarland were the recipients of the inaugural Mack Family scholarships. The scholarships are for four years. Both and McFarland were selected based on their academic achievement...
Binghamton: 8 Best Tourist Attraction In Binghamton, NEW YORK

Binghamton, located in the United States of America’s southernmost tier of New York State, is a great spot for nature- and sports lovers. It boasts 9,000 acres of State Forest Land. You can see the Victorian era through the well-preserved Victorian history of the town. Six of six antique carousels are still in existence, making it the “carousel capital” of the world. Only a three-hour drive from New York City is Binghamton. Enjoying this charming city will allow you to travel to New York City, where you can visit the most famous museum in the world and see the statue of Liberty.You can also enjoy the beautiful New York State countryside in Binghamton. There are many trails that offer breathtaking views and can be used for hiking or biking.
Leaving a footprint in Nichols

William “Bill” Cass, a life-long resident of Nichols, N.Y., retired from the Village of Nichols in December 2021 after nearly 40 years of service. The community gathered for a retirement party in Bill’s honor at Kirby Park on June 24. Cass was responsible for grounds and maintenance...
