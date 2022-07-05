ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandan, ND

Girl who died after she was run over by trailer identified

By Paul Jurgens
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANDAN, N.D. (KFGO) – Police have released the name of a six-year-old girl who died...

KNOX News Radio

Man who walked out of ND prison found in SD

A 35-year-old man who escaped from a minimum-security lockup in Bismarck has been arrested in South Dakota. David Corn was arrested by the Aberdeen Police Department on Wednesday night. Authorities say an Aberdeen woman helped Corn flee from the Missouri River Correctional Center south of Bismarck when she picked him...
ABERDEEN, SD
KNOX News Radio

kvrr.com

gowatertown.net

KGET

Man killed in off-road vehicle crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 23-year-old Maricopa man died from blunt force trauma in an off-road vehicle crash the morning of June 20, coroner’s officials say. Justin James Fowler died at the scene of a crash that happened on private property north of Petroleum Club Road and Kerto Road in Taft, officials said.
MARICOPA, CA
Hot 97-5

Mandan Murderer Appeals – Sounds Like “Grasping At Straws” To Me

Seems like yesterday that the rest of the country came to see what has tortured Mandan for years. The memories will never ever go away from that awful day - April 1, 2019. Our peaceful community of Mandan had a killer run amok, right down the street from us. The brutal slayings of four innocent individuals left us wondering how that was possible? A person so deranged that could kill like that in cold blood just doesn't happen anywhere close to Mandan, Bismarck, or North Dakota for that matter. A suspect was arrested, and then we waited until 2021 for the accused suspect - Chad Isaak - to stand trial. Court TV made it known that they would cover the trial by showing up a couple of days before, driving their official van all over town. Mandan was center stage for the rest of the country to watch and hear all the gruesome details of the quadruple killings.
MANDAN, ND
KNOX News Radio

Man walks away from Bismarck prison

Authorities are looking for an inmate who walked away from the Missouri River Correctional Center in Bismarck. At about 6:15 AM Tuesday, inmate David Corn left the prison. Corn is serving a sentence for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, fleeing a peace officer, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Mandan Parks & Recreation Offers Reward – Raging Rivers Break-In

A long three-day 4th of July weekend filled with fireworks and thievery. Here is hoping your weekend was full of family, fun, relaxation, and taking in the tradition of celebrating our Independence Day with fireworks exploding into the skies of Bismarck/Mandan. For some people, though it was a chance to put on some cheap disguises, cover their faces as best they could, and break into a local business like a bunch of pack rats. My question though is this, do crooks know that there are in most places security cameras everywhere?
MANDAN, ND
96.5 The Walleye

Bismarck’s “Firefighters Challenge” Will Leave You Feeling Proud

If there is one thing I insist you do this year, it is without a doubt to make sure you are at the Bismarck Event Center Thursday the 14th thru the 16th of this month. I was fortunate to attend the Firefighter's Challenge last year and I was blown away. This was something I had heard about in the past but never had the chance to observe in person - I remember standing there with my mouth wide open in amazement. Here is just a small peek at what these men and women firefighters ( athletes big-time ) do at this competition - According to bismarckeventcenter.com "Competitors can choose from individual, relay, or tandem competitions. Each race will duplicate the physical demands of real-life firefighting by climbing the five-story tower, hoisting, chopping, dragging hoses, and rescuing a life-sized, 175-pound “victim” as participants race against themselves, and their opponents, and the clock"
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Traffic backed up at ND Country Fest

NEW SALEM, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Country Fest is this weekend, and visitors were already backed up onto the interstate waiting to enter the festival grounds on Wednesday. North Dakota Highway Patrol is asking motorists to use caution around the New Salem exit, 127. North Dakota Highway Patrol Troopers were in the area to help with traffic control Wednesday afternoon.
NEW SALEM, ND
kfgo.com

2 injured in rollover crash near Wilton, ND

BISMARCK (KFGO) – North Dakota Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash on Highway 83 around 2:30 am yesterday, about 7 miles south of Wilton, ND. 18-year-old Titus Covey was traveling southbound from Hazen to Bismarck when the vehicle ran off the roadway, entered the median, and rolled. The...
BISMARCK, ND
froggyweb.com

Bismarck judge orders Mexican cartel to pay billions for killings

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A federal judge says a Mexican drug cartel accused in the gruesome killings of nine women and children from an offshoot Mormon community must pay $1.5 billion to the families. The family members of the victims filed a lawsuit accusing the Juarez cartel of carrying...
BISMARCK, ND

