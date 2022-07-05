Baked in the Burg, St. Petersburg wholesale bakery specializes in deep-dish cookies

Tucked inside a purple cottage off the main drag of Temple Terrace is Felicitous, a cafe with fresh roasted coffee and a wondrous menu of vegan, and gluten-free pastries. The cafe also has a printer and that is CLUTCH in my eyes. The walls are decorated with art by area artists. There’s a brick patio area with an ordering window, and picnic tables set up in the backyard. You may also know some wild Florida plants growing near the parking lot. Mint and other herbs have been cultivated on the property to be used in pastries and signature espresso drinks. The green area also serves as a vendor market once a month.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO