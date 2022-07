A 21-year-old Mt. Pleasant Township man told troopers he thought a gun wasn’t loaded when he pulled its trigger and shot a woman in the back. Daven Lee Donaldson was jailed on $100,000 bond on multiple assault and firearms charges Thursday. He was arrested after the 2:40 a.m. incident when the woman was dropped off at Excela Health Frick hospital in Mt. Pleasant for treatment, according to court documents.

MOUNT PLEASANT, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO