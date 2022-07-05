There Are 22 Tiny Doors Hidden All Over Atlanta & Here's How To Find Them

On Atlanta's popular Beltline, you can find a series of tiny doors hidden in plain sight.

According to their website, Tiny Doors ATL is "an Atlanta-based art project bringing big wonder to tiny spaces in Atlanta and beyond."

The series of 22 seven-inch doors and sculptures scattered across the city was started by a local artist, Karen Anderson Singer. Inspiration stems from her passion for street art and miniatures.

The project is "designed to reflect the spirit, architecture, and other unique elements of the surrounding community. With the installation of a door, what was once a wall or the column of a bridge becomes an entrance to collective creativity and an invitation to wonder."

Though the doors exist in studios and public spaces across the city, the Beltline is the perfect spot to take a self-guided tour and find some of the most popular examples of the brightly colored street art.

Tiny Doors ATL's Beltline Adventure Guide begins at Wiley St. near Krog St. and will take you all the way to the Monroe St. entrance of Eastside Trail.

Along the way, you can enjoy the scavenger hunt for six different tiny doors, and some are interactive.

The webpage has a QR code and a map that will guide you along the way, and you can use Instagram to enable the door's augmented reality features.

If you prefer a guided experience, you can also take a 3.5-hour bicycle tour which will take you to see eleven of the tiny doors. This is the perfect way to get active and engage in some summer fun that is fit for the entire family.

Tiny Door's ATL Beltline Adventure

Price: Free (Self-Guided)

Where: Atlanta's Beltline

Why You Need To Go: You can explore the city and search for tiny street art installations to brighten your day and get you moving.