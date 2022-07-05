ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Chicago teams speak out after Highland Park shooting

By Larry Hawley
CHICAGO – Teams on the Fourth of July are usually focused on producing social media content that pays tribute to America’s Independence Day.

But Monday was quite different.

Instead, a number of teams were making a statement on a tragedy that occurred on the North Shore that morning.

A number of teams released statements expressing their condolences to the victims of the parade shooting in Highland Park, which so far has claimed seven lives while leaving over 30 injured.

“The Chicago Bears mourn the loss of innocent lives in today’s senseless and disgraceful mass shooting in Highland Park and extend our thoughts and prayers to its community and all those impacted by the horrific act of violence,” said the Bears in a statement, as the shooting occurred eight miles from their Lake Forest headquarters. “We would like to acknowledge the selfless acts from first responders and many citizens to help all in time of dire need.”

The Cubs also released a statement after they played their game in Milwaukee on Monday with the White Sox doing the same, deciding to proceed with their game against the Twins but postponing their fireworks show.

Closer Liam Hendriks was vocal in calling for changes in gun policies in America in wake of the shooting before the contest.

Also on Monday, the Chicago Bulls released a statement on the shooting which occurred three miles from their former headquarters in Deerfield. Through the years, a number of players have resided in Highland Park while playing with the team, including Hall of Famer Michael Jordan.

“What happened today in Highland Park was horrifying and senseless. Over the years, Highland Park has been home to many members of Bulls Nation, including a number of Bulls players and staff,” said the Bulls in a statement. “Our connection with the community is personal, and it holds a particularly special place in our hearts. We are grieving with the community and everyone affected, and we support them as we all mourn this tragedy.

“Gun violence inflicts pain on our friends, neighbors, families, businesses, and communities. This situation is one that we’ve been in too many times, saying what feels like the same words and expressing the same sentiments. The Chicago Bulls are committed to change and using the resources in our power to make a difference and help solve this epidemic of gun violence.”

The Blackhawks , Chicago Sky , Chicago Fire FC , and the Chicago Red Stars were among the other teams that also sent their messages of condolences and action on social media.

WGN News

