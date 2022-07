In the upcoming mid-season trade bonanza that will begin over the next few weeks, the New York Yankees and Mets will be searching for ways to improve their bullpens. With the second best bullpen in Major League Baseball, the Pinstripes will be fine tuning. With the 11th best bullpen in MLB, the Amazin's will need a few pieces, if they hope to hold off Atlanta in the National League East. From the looks of it, both teams can use a player that used to climb the hill for the Shaker High School Bisons.

