Harlingen, Raymondville students receive music scholarships

HARLINGEN — The Harlingen Concert Association presented scholarships to three young musicians.

Benjamin Aidan Jaso, Izaiah Gonzales and Rosemary Irulan Luna each received scholarships of $1,500 to pursue their musical studies. The scholarships were presented Tuesday night at PTT Financial, 410 E. Harrison.

“This is our second year that we’re giving out $1,500 scholarships to three students,” said Keith DiSantis, co-president of the Harlingen Concert Association.

“The Harlingen Concert Association has been wanting to do this for several years and last year we made it happen for the first time,” he said. “Our previous president, Bonnie Brown, that was one of her dreams.”

The Harlingen Concert Association (HCA) presented scholarships to Izaiah Gonzales, Rosemary Irulan Luna and Benjamin Aidan Jaso. (Courtesy photo)

DiSantis said the students must submit applications, which are reviewed by a committee according to various criteria.

“One thing is they have to continue in some way in music or in fine arts in the college level,” DiSantis said. “So all three of them have to meet that requirement.”

All three recipients are 2022 graduates of local high schools.

Benjamin is a graduate of Harlingen High School and will attend Texas A&M University – Kingsville where he will study music performance with emphasis on jazz studies.

Izaiah just graduated from Harlingen High School South and will attend Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York.

Rosemary, a graduate of Raymondville High School, will attend the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley where she will major in biology and minor in music performance and composition.