Joe Burrow rookie card listed for nearly $1 million

By Bill Riccette
3 days ago
 3 days ago
Every kid’s dream is to own a legendary rookie card that could one day turn a huge profit. You know you could be sitting on a gold mine and need to strike while the iron is hot.

That’s exactly what a man named Sam Nubani is trying to accomplish. He has been holding on to a signed rookie card of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow despite some very solid offers, including one for $500,000 from New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson.

“He declined. He says The Burrow could approach $1 million, if the timing is right. Maybe double if Joey B and his revamped offensive line do something special this season,” wrote Mike Bass in the Cincinnati Enquirer.

“I think this could be a $2 million-plus card if he wins the Super Bowl,” he said. “Even if he goes to the Super Bowl, I think it could be a nice seven-figure card.”

Sure enough, Burrow did go to the Super Bowl and now Nubani is listing the card on eBay for $990,000 (avoiding eBay rules for listings of $1 million):

“The Burrow eBay listing has not brought any offers so far, but Sam has a plan:

If he can’t sell the card now, he will target August first, during the preseason, then try September-October, after Joey B meets (and beats?) the Steelers, Cowboys, Jets and Dolphins. “The Bengals’ schedule is pretty light for the first four games,” he says. “They have a really good shot at going 3-1 or 4-0.”

Sam will try to sell The Burrow privately, through a broker. If that does not work, he will pursue an auction. Sam does not want to risk a Burrow injury or a Bengals collapse or a recession dropping the card to, say, 100-200 grand. But if he does not like the market, he will wait.”

Just imagine.

How far would you be willing to push? When would you cash in the chips? How long would you let it ride?

