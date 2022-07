After an exciting night on Tuesday (7/5) that saw the Memphis Grizzlies roll out 2022 NBA Draftees Jake LaRavia, Kennedy Chandler, and David Roddy, Thursday night's second game of the summer session was a smorgasbord of action from G-League level Grizzly players like Shaq Buchanan and Romeo Weems. Meanwhile the Oklahoma City Thunder trotted out Josh Giddey, who scored a triple-double (14/10/10), and the 2nd overall pick from the 2022 NBA Draft Chet Holmgren. Final: Oklahoma City Thunder 87 Memphis Grizzlies 71.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO