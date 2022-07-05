Sandy Leon sitting for Guardians on Tuesday

Kansas City Chiefs second-round rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore missed "most" of the team's offseason program with a left hamstring injury, per Nate Taylor of The Athletic. Taylor expects Moore to make up for the absence with "plenty of repetitions in camp," so the injury doesn't appear to be a concern, but the missed reps are notable for a rookie receiver on a team that is replacing Tyreek Hill. JuJu Smith-Schuster is expected to take over as the Chiefs' No. 1 receiver and Travis Kelce should dominate targets, but Moore could emerge as the third option in a Patrick Mahomes' offense. In the event that Moore's injury lingers into the regular season, it would be a boost for Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO