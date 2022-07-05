ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

The Joplin Public Library hosts Summertime Playdate for local youth

By Andre Louque
 3 days ago

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin Public Library today hosted its Preschool Morning Summer Playdate featuring the debut of a new children’s book.

The event included activities for babies including:

  • Water games
  • Sand
  • Chalk
  • Bubbles

The event also featured a story walk that brought kids along on the adventures of Darrin Lunde’s new book, “Hello, Baby Beluga!”

To learn more about future events at the JPL, click here.

