Achieve grilling perfection with this $10 Grillman meat thermometer

When it comes to serving my family a protein-packed dinner, I often rely on chicken breasts and pork tenderloins. They’re quick-cooking and sure to please. My only compliant, during the summertime, is that both options do require a decent amount of creativity on my part. It’s on me to add the flavor and the fun — and sometimes, that’s just too much effort. So during these warmer months, I like to look elsewhere while I’m in the meat department. More specifically, at the selection of fresh sausage links.

AGRICULTURE ・ 10 DAYS AGO