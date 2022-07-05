ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Achieve grilling perfection with this $10 Grillman meat thermometer

By Andrew Koopman
SFGate
SFGate
 3 days ago
Save 50% on a digital thermometer that alerts you when your meat has reached the ideal...

The Daily South

How Long Does Cooked Beef Last in the Fridge?

Have some leftover steak or a burger that went uneaten? You can safely store it for another meal. However, how long cooked beef lasts depends on how you store it. Cooked beef should cool either on the counter for a short period of time, loosely covered, or in the refrigerator. It will cool more quickly if big pieces are cut into smaller ones, or if it is spread out on a baking sheet.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Alton Brown's Tuna Salad Uses A Stunning Ingredient

Alton Brown's tuna salad recipe isn't the same tuna salad that many people grew up with. You know, the go-to kind, with mayonnaise and little bits of celery, carrots, and onions mixed in. What's different? The celebrated chef, author, and Food Network host shared a more deconstructed, upscale version of tuna salad on an episode of "Good Eats" that originally aired back in 2008. Brown's recipe features imported tuna, butter lettuce, non-pareil capers, microgreens, minced shallots, and an ingredient the average home cook may have never heard of: black lava sea salt.
RECIPES
Parade

33 Best-Ever Chicken Thigh Recipes for Cheap Yet Satisfying Dinner Plans

Easy to prepare and budget-friendly, chicken thighs may just be the perfect protein! Although slightly higher in fat and calories than chicken breasts, you can count on chicken thighs to be more juicy and flavorful. Chicken thighs also lend themselves well to numerous cooking methods including baking, grilling and braising, however, they don't take hours to become tender. Have I convinced you yet? If not, perhaps one of these 33 best chicken thigh recipes will!
RECIPES
#Grilling#Meat Thermometer#Digital Thermometer#Meats#Thermometers#Lcd
purewow.com

How to Cook Ribs on the Grill (and Only the Grill) for the Ultimate Barbecue Main Course

Burgers, hot dogs, steak and sausage have nothing on barbecued ribs. They’re saucy, smoky and, yeah, a little bit messy—and that’s why we love ’em. Luckily, you don’t have to be a pro-level pitmaster to cook a top-notch rack at home. Wondering how to cook ribs on the grill? If you know how to set yourself up for indirect heat, you can do it in five easy steps.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

The $5 Meat Department Find I Rely on All Summer Long

When it comes to serving my family a protein-packed dinner, I often rely on chicken breasts and pork tenderloins. They’re quick-cooking and sure to please. My only compliant, during the summertime, is that both options do require a decent amount of creativity on my part. It’s on me to add the flavor and the fun — and sometimes, that’s just too much effort. So during these warmer months, I like to look elsewhere while I’m in the meat department. More specifically, at the selection of fresh sausage links.
AGRICULTURE
The Urban Menu

Home Recipe: Beef and Broccoli

Paleo and keto followers swear by beef and broccoli as their high-protein, high-fiber meal, but without the right recipe, it’s missing one important factor: flavor.  The Meat You can’t go wrong with any cut of steak, but your best bet is flank steak, which butchers take from the underbelly of the cow, and is naturally lean and wonderfully beefy in texture. A three-ounce serving of flank steak, cooked, contains 23 grams of protein for 224 calories. Ask your butcher or the person at the supermarket meat counter for six ounces of flank steak sliced thin on the bias. Slicing it thinly against the...
RECIPES
Salon

How to pan-fry tofu 2 ways, according to chef Lucas Sin of Junzi Kitchen

My friends are obsessed with the seared tofu dish at Congee Village that I never really thought twice about. It's soft/silken tofu that's seared golden brown and doused in a red onion/scallion soy sauce. It's simple, it's served hot and photographs well, but the magic is in the golden crust on the outside and the improbably tender inside.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Unexpected Marinade That Will Majorly Upgrade Your Steak

Ah, steak. A succulent piece of joy and ecstasy that delivers an explosion of flavors in every bite. There's something unique about the optimum tenderness, taste, and juiciness of steak that no other meat can offer, something that a tender sirloin steak can provide in abundance. Although cooking steak isn't...
RECIPES
Gin Lee

Double cheese sliders with roasted garlic butter sauce on ciabatta rolls

Double cheese sliders with roasted garlic butter sauce on ciabatta rolls/Gin Lee. Double cheese sliders with roasted garlic butter sauce on ciabatta rolls. Today, I prepared these sliders with a buttery roasted garlic sauce, with double cheese, and double meat. Then I stacked them in the center of fresh ciabatta rolls. Every bite is so yummy! This is not your ordinary cheese burger. Not that there's anything wrong with an ordinary burger, but sometimes you just want something made different.
SFGate

The Amazon-famous Sherpa blanket is 60% off right now

Spring, summer, winter, or fall—at some point during the week, you'll probably find me decompressing or Netflix marathoning under a soft, cozy blanket. And, if you love a plush throw as much as I do, you know you can never have enough. Thankfully, Amazon's early Prime Day deals are...
SHOPPING
The Daily South

Shoppers Say This Nordic Ware Baking Tray Is the 'Best Bacon Pan Ever'—and It's Only $16 Before Prime Day

There's nothing like adding bacon to make any dish better—but preparing it can be a pain. Frying bacon in a skillet splatters grease all over your stove, microwaving creates limp strips, and oven-baking bacon can make it turn out rubbery, if you don't have the right tools. If you want to achieve crispy bacon, the key is separating the meat from its grease as it cooks. And this Nordic Ware bacon tray does just that and more. Amazon shoppers call it the "best bacon pan ever," and it's 37 percent off before Prime Day even starts.
SHOPPING
Salon

A no-frills meatloaf to make for dinner one day, then eat as a lunch sandwich the next

The other day, after speaking with my mother, I was thinking about the best sandwich she packed for my lunch when I was in school. It was leftover meatloaf on white bread with mayo — hands down. So, I decided to make meatloaf. My recipe is simple and produces a moist flavorful loaf — no bells and whistles, just a plain ole meatloaf. In my opinion, it's comfort food at its most basic. I use ground beef and ground pork in mine; you can use all beef, just make sure its 80%, as you want the meat to be fairly fatty. The celery, carrot, parsley, and onion are ground in the food processor, which adds extra moistness. I use fresh bread crumbs and top the loaf off with ketchup. — Sdebrango.
RECIPES
SFGate

SFGate

