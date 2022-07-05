ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Former Pres. Trump coming to Milwaukee Aug. 20 as part of 'American Freedom Tour'

By CBS 58 Newsroom
CBS 58
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Former President Donald Trump will be back in Milwaukee, as part of the "American Freedom...

cbs58.com

Comments / 43

Peter Layden
3d ago

wherever the location is make sure you get paid upfront. Same goes for any security details!

Reply(1)
25
D Clark
3d ago

The cult leader is coming to town. Make sure you bring your money to stuff his pockets.

Reply(1)
13
Ed Stanford
3d ago

Make sure to take your checkbooks. All that pig wants is your money.

Reply(10)
21
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
The Atlantic

The Misogyny Is the Point

In Boston, a seat of American democracy, white supremacists spent their Independence Day weekend marching with banners that read "Strong Families Make Strong Nations" and "Reclaim America." It’s hard to be sure what lurks in their hearts, but it certainly seemed as if they were celebrating the end of Roe v. Wade and the increase in the “domestic supply of infants.” Post-Roe America is already beginning to resemble pre-Roe America. In red states, doctors are no longer the final word on women's health care—Republican lawmakers are. This weekend, we learned of a 10-year-old rape victim who had to travel from Ohio to Indiana to get an abortion because she was a little more than six weeks pregnant. A six-week-old fetus is the size of a grain of rice, but in the eyes of conservatives, that grain of rice has more rights than the 10-year-old carrying it. In Ohio, a 10-year-old cannot buy a ticket to a PG-13 movie, but she can be forced to carry her rapist’s child.
BOSTON, MA
Washington Examiner

Home of Steve Bannon swarmed by police after former Trump adviser gets 'swatted'

The home of Steve Bannon was "swatted" Friday after a false alert that the former senior adviser to President Donald Trump had shot someone. The Capitol Hill row house was swarmed by armed police, and streets were closed until 12:30 p.m., after which it was determined that there was neither a shooting nor any other threat, according to a report.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'Be the effing President': Democrat anger at Biden reaches boiling point as strategists say the White House is 'one step behind', being hurt by 'fiery' speeches from MAGA Republicans and the President needs to step up

Democratic frustration with Joe Biden is boiling over as the midterms approach with many wanting to see a more aggressive, fighter of a president as the clock ticks down to November's election. A litany of complaints has surfaced in the past few weeks about Biden's administration, mainly that it has...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kimberly Guilfoyle
Person
Mark Lamb
Person
Dinesh D'souza
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Pete Buttigieg changes his official residency and vote from Indiana to swing state Michigan so he and the twins can be closer to Chasten's parents

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has switched his residency from his home state of Indiana to Michigan – a swing state that has been critical in recent presidential elections. Buttigieg made the change so that he and husband Chasten could be closer to Traverse City, Politico reported. The couple announced...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS News

Liz Cheney says Jan. 6 committee could make criminal referral for Trump

It's possible the House select committee investigating the January 6 assault on the Capitol could make a criminal referral to the Justice Department for former President Donald Trump, committee vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney said Sunday. Cheney made the comments on ABC's "This Week," as committee members say more information...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#The American Freedom Tour
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin's Sen. Ron Johnson on defensive after staff texts revealed in Jan. 6 hearings

HUDSON, Wis. -- His campaign for a third term in the United States Senate was already a steep climb, but Ron Johnson now has to answer to voters' concerns about his office's being implicated in the January 6 Capitol Assault investigation."He is the most vulnerable Republican senator on the ballot this November in part because Wisconsin voted for Joe Biden," Ed O'Keefe, CBS News Senior White House and Political Correspondent, explained to WCCO. "It is one of the few we're watching on a national level, and Wisconsin has an opportunity to set the agenda for the next two years."At its...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Atlantic

The January 6 Committee Is Going to Have the Final Word

During its astonishing Tuesday hearing about Donald Trump’s actions on the day of January 6, the House select committee investigating the insurrection made clear that the integrity of its work is under threat. “The same people who drove the former president’s pressure campaign to overturn the election are now trying to cover up the truth about January 6,” warned committee chair Bennie Thompson. “But thanks to the courage of certain individuals, the truth won’t be buried.” The main individual he seemed to have in mind was Cassidy Hutchinson, once an aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who testified to the former president’s violent and bizarre behavior—demanding that rally-goers with guns and knives be allowed onto the Ellipse to hear his speech and exploding in rage when his security detail refused to drive him to the Capitol, as rioters there began to overwhelm law enforcement.
POTUS
Newsweek

Second Trump Term Would 'Feed the Sickness,' Romney Says

GOP Senator Mitt Romney is warning that a second Trump would "feed the sickness" of America and make national distrust "incurable." In an op-ed published in the Atlantic on Monday, the Utah Republican expressed his frustrations with the political options that Americans have, writing that while he wouldn't want to see former President Donald Trump in the White House again, he also doesn't think President Joe Biden has been able to unify the nation.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Newsweek

Ilhan Omar Booed at Somali Music Event in Minneapolis

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar was booed by a mostly Somali crowd at a concert in her home state over the weekend, according to viral videos on social media. The incident took place at Somali singer Suldaan Seeraar's concert at the Target Center in Minneapolis on Saturday. The concert came during Somali Week, an annual event that this year marks the 62nd anniversary of independence in Somalia.

Comments / 0

Community Policy