Former Pres. Trump coming to Milwaukee Aug. 20 as part of 'American Freedom Tour'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Former President Donald Trump will be back in Milwaukee, as part of the "American Freedom...cbs58.com
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Former President Donald Trump will be back in Milwaukee, as part of the "American Freedom...cbs58.com
wherever the location is make sure you get paid upfront. Same goes for any security details!
The cult leader is coming to town. Make sure you bring your money to stuff his pockets.
Make sure to take your checkbooks. All that pig wants is your money.
Comments / 43