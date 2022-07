SPARTANBURG — While Spartanburg County decides whether to build a new animal shelter, the Spartanburg Humane Society plans to build a new shelter of its own. The existing Humane Society site wasn't designed to hold animals for an extended period of time. Its capacity is 400 animals. During the pandemic, the number of animals increased to 625 and was at just under 500 as of late June.

2 DAYS AGO