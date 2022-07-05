ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 men arrested after shooting towards neighborhood pool in Atascocita, officials say

 3 days ago
ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men were arrested after they shot at a neighborhood pool in Atascocita on July 2, officials said.

Harris County Precinct 4 constable deputies responded to the Atascocita Forest neighborhood pool located in the 17400 block of Woodland Hills Drive in reference to an aggravated assault call.

At the scene, witnesses told deputies that two men had arrived and shot an assault rifle multiple times toward them while in the pool area.

According to deputies, witnesses were able to provide descriptions of the two men and their car.

Authorities said the men were found walking into a nearby home in the 17100 block of Quiet Grove Lane and were detained.

The men were identified as Chaz Royal and Kadaruis Brown.

Royal was out on bond for charges with evading and burglary of a motor vehicle in Harris County, but the cases were forfeited for missing court, investigators said.

Investigators also revealed Brown showed to have several warrants out of Bexar County and was listed as a fugitive.

According to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, the two men were booked into the Harris County Jail for the warrants and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Royal's bond was set at $50,000 and Brown's at $100,000, Herman said.

