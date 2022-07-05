ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3600 Block of Union Pacific reopens to traffic

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA, Mont. - Crews are rerouting traffic in the 3600 block of...

KULR8

Lightning sparks fires in Bitterroot National Forest

HAMILTON, Mont. - Lightning has sparked a few fires in the Bitterroot National Forest. Firefighters with the national forest are working to suppress a new wildfire on the south side of Lost Horse near Koch Mountain. According to the Discover Bitterroot National Forest Facebook, two firefighters are on the scene...
NBCMontana

Police reopen E. Broadway after report of suspicious activity

MISSOULA, Mont. — Police reopened East Broadway after closing the road for a report of suspicious activity around 2:40 p.m. on Friday. Investigators determined the report to be false. Police say there is no threat to the public at this time. Traffic is flowing normally in the area again.
NBCMontana

Wreaths Across America's education exhibit to visit Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — Wreaths Across America announced its Mobile Education Exhibit will be stopping in four Montana cities to honor those who served and welcome home Vietnam veterans. To sponsor a veteran's wreath, visit www.wreathacrossamerica.org. Each sponsorship provides a live, balsam wreath placed on the headstone of an American...
montanarightnow.com

Two people killed after head-on crash north of Arlee

ARLEE, Mont. - Two people died in a head-on crash a few miles north of Arlee on U.S. Highway 93 Friday, July 1. The Montana Highway Patrol said in the fatality report the driver of a Subaru was going northbound, crossed over to the southbound lanes and hit a Toyota Camery head-on.
NBCMontana

Custer Gallatin National Forest receives $5.7 million in emergency funding

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Custer Gallatin National Forest and USDA Forest Service received an initial $5.7 million in emergency funding for flood relief. The emergency relief funds will help repair entrance and exit routes damaged during the June floods across Custer Gallatin National Forest. The transportation access locations include...
bitterrootstar.com

Hamilton council moves on rabbit issue

The Hamilton City Council has once again tackled the issue of feral rabbits within city limits. The Committee of the Whole met on Tuesday, June 28th to discuss what Mayor Dominic Farrenkopf describes as a rising number of citizen concerns about the animals. Farrenkopf says that calls began to increase about a year ago, and that the city is, “getting a lot of calls from residents here in Hamilton asking us to do something about the rabbits.” He adds, “It has risen to the level where the city council wants to take action on these rabbits.”
montanarightnow.com

Mid-week storm cells on the way

A series of severe thunderstorms should roll over the Missoula Valley and surrounding region starting Wednesday afternoon through Friday. “The Thursday alert really stands out as the highest likelihood for a few strong storms here,” National Weather Service meteorologist Jeff Kitzmiller said on Tuesday. “Each day there will be a fair amount of storms, but it’s those really strong ones we’re worried about.”
94.9 KYSS FM

The Old Terminal at the Missoula Airport is Set to Meet Its Doom

There was a lot of excitement and buildup to the opening of the new terminal at the Missoula Airport. It's been open for about a month now and I've yet to hear anybody have a bad thing to say about it. I had a friend fly in the day after it opened and his only critique was that it seemed a bit strange to fly into the fancy new terminal and then get baggage in what he called "the crappy old one." But that was a temporary situation that no longer exists as baggage claim is now happening in the new terminal, at least it is for now, until the next phase of contstruction makes a new home for it. And that plan will become one step closer to becoming a reality as they prepare to tear down the old terminal building.
Alt 101.5

It’s Getting Hot, Missoula! Adult Nights Return to Splash Montana

I know we keep saying the summer weather is here, but even over the 4th of July weekend, we were dealing with rain, thunder, and lightning. As we look ahead to next week it feels like we might finally be over the hump and looking at a good run of nothing but sunshine and warm temperatures. As of now, temps are scheduled to be in the mid-90s. That's the kind of hot where the backside of your kneecaps are all sweaty. Where you get up from sitting on a bench and leave a sweaty imprint of your booty behind. We're talking about the kind of hot where you do a little yard work and you can wring your shirt out like a sponge when you're done!
94.9 KYSS FM

Sudden Closure of Missoula Business, Company Files for Bankruptcy

Another week and another batch of news about Missoula businesses. First, we had the announcement that Bob's Sew & Vac would be closing their doors after 43 years. And on the flip side of things we learned about a new restaurant that will be taking over the old Caffe Dolce location on Brooks Street. As we geared up to celebrate the 4th of July weekend, details started to emerge about the sudden closure of another Missoula business.
NBCMontana

'Yellowstone' returns to Missoula for filming

MISSOULA, Mont. — The hit series “Yellowstone” is back filming in Missoula. Broadway and Main Street had areas blocked Wednesday to make room for production crews. Extras lined up outside Conflux Brewery, waiting to get inside the Union Club where filming was likely taking place.
987thebull.com

The Dutton Family and Yellowstone Ranch Need A Few Good Hands

(Image credit: Paramount Network) Coming off the St Paul Rodeo, I know there are a lot of cowboys and cowgirls who love to ride and are great ranchers and if you have ever thought about being an actor or actress the Famed Paramount + network series Yellowstone is about to start shooting season 5 and needs a few good people.
alternativemissoula.com

One Montana Town Makes a List of Coolest Small Cities in America

I feel like the authors of articles like this never get the credit they deserve for writing something that a bunch of people really enjoyed reading. Instead, they probably only hear from those that want to complain about their city not making the list. I suppose we can all make an argument about what makes the place we live so unique. And we can probably make some valid points about Missoula having the qualifications to make this specific list. But only one place in Montana gets the honors of being named to Thrillist's list of the 16 Coolest Small Cities in America.
