Small-town patriotism shines at North Morristown's Fourth of July celebration

One of Minnesota's longest-running Fourth of July celebrations got off to a wet start.

But the rain did not stop the flag-raising ceremony or parade in North Morristown Monday.

"The turnout wasn't great because there was constant rain," said parade organizer Bob Mueller. "People were hardy, though. The little princesses just sat there getting soaked."

Once the rain clouds had passed and the mud began to dry, visitors began to fill out the festival grounds next to Trinity Lutheran Church and School. The school now hosts the 129-year-old celebration as a fundraiser

Children and their parents made their way to the event for the collection of homemade carnival rides and games.

Many staples of the American tradition were sold at the booths. Amid the cluster of picnic tables, families sat together and enjoyed cheeseburgers, beer and other classic Fourth of July cuisine.

Musicians performed on the main stage, which sat in front of the long rows of wooden benches. Melissa Schulz, a musician who performs at events all around Minnesota, sat with her piano and performed various covers of classic songs like, "Ring of Fire" by Johnny Cash and "Wagon Wheel" by Darius Rucker.

A second stage hosted additional bands in the beer garden. The lawn chairs in front of the stage were filled with visitors from Morristown and well beyond.

As nightfall settled and the small-town scene was approaching its conclusion, the crowd gathered to watch a firework show.

Faces looked up and the fuses were lit. The fanfare finale gave proof that the night of patriotism was over until next year.