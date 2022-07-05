ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, MN

Small-town patriotism shines at North Morristown's Fourth of July celebration

By By COLTON KEMP
Faribault Daily News
Faribault Daily News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LkcVS_0gVeVlxs00

One of Minnesota's longest-running Fourth of July celebrations got off to a wet start.

But the rain did not stop the flag-raising ceremony or parade in North Morristown Monday.

"The turnout wasn't great because there was constant rain," said parade organizer Bob Mueller. "People were hardy, though. The little princesses just sat there getting soaked."

Once the rain clouds had passed and the mud began to dry, visitors began to fill out the festival grounds next to Trinity Lutheran Church and School. The school now hosts the 129-year-old celebration as a fundraiser

Children and their parents made their way to the event for the collection of homemade carnival rides and games.

Many staples of the American tradition were sold at the booths. Amid the cluster of picnic tables, families sat together and enjoyed cheeseburgers, beer and other classic Fourth of July cuisine.

Musicians performed on the main stage, which sat in front of the long rows of wooden benches. Melissa Schulz, a musician who performs at events all around Minnesota, sat with her piano and performed various covers of classic songs like, "Ring of Fire" by Johnny Cash and "Wagon Wheel" by Darius Rucker.

A second stage hosted additional bands in the beer garden. The lawn chairs in front of the stage were filled with visitors from Morristown and well beyond.

As nightfall settled and the small-town scene was approaching its conclusion, the crowd gathered to watch a firework show.

Faces looked up and the fuses were lit. The fanfare finale gave proof that the night of patriotism was over until next year.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AM 1390 KRFO

Unique Sand-Bottom Pool 60 Minutes from Owatonna is a Must-Visit

We Minnesotans love the water. It doesn’t seem to matter if it’s a lake, a river, or a pool, we’re there in the summertime! There’s one pool in particular that I just discovered that we need to add as a ‘must-visit’ spot this summer. It’s unique compared to other pools because it has a sandy bottom and is about 90 minutes from Rochester, Minnesota.
OWATONNA, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Slim Chickens Mankato sets opening date

Mankato residents will soon be able to flock to a new chicken restaurant. Slim Chickens announced their Mankato location is set to open on Monday, July 11. The Fayetteville, Arkansas-based franchise will open at 1700 Madison Ave, the site of the former Grizzly’s restaurant, which was razed last fall to make room for the new restaurant.
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

"So special" Minnesotans gleefully welcome back July 4th events after pandemic

AFTON, Minn. -- This was the kind of traffic jam people have been waiting for."I love the marching bands," Katrina Ausmus told WCCO as she held her baby daughter, Violet. "This is a celebration of being able to be together again."Ausmus grew up in Cottage Grove and currently lives in Indiana, but she and her husband always make a pilgrimage back to Minnesota for July 4th to attend the Afton Independence Day Parade, an event that returned today for the first time since 2019. Thousands of people lined Main Street in Afton, where a parade of bands, old cars, firetrucks...
AFTON, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Morristown, MN
State
Minnesota State
fox9.com

Why the sky turned orange in the Twin Cities metro

(FOX 9) - After some dark skies and storms moved through Minnesota on Tuesday, you might have noticed an orangish tint in the sky. Multiple viewers sent FOX 9 photos of the orange sky and we saw it ourselves as the skies outside our station in Eden Prairie turned an unusual color.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
fox9.com

The Unofficial closes as staff alleges email layoffs with no notice

ST. ANTHONY, Minnesota (FOX 9) - A popular watering hole in St. Anthony abruptly announced its closing to employees who allege they were notified via email only after the doors were already locked. An email circulated among employees from The Unofficial owner Chris Chistopherson informed them the doors would be...
SAINT ANTHONY, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Rucker
Person
Johnny Cash
Bring Me The News

Two Minneapolis restaurants announce closures

Two Minneapolis restaurants are saying goodbye. Over the holiday weekend, Pie & Mighty called it quits in south Minneapolis, and Bunny's Bar & Grill closed its northeast Minneapolis location. A post on Pie & Mighty's website said its final day of operations was July 3. "We closed this chapter of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Tearful Goodbye on Friday for Amazing Rochester News Anchor

You know a team truly is more of a family when co-workers get choked up as the news is announced that someone is leaving. That tearful goodbye happened on Friday, July 1st, at KIMT News 3 in Rochester, Minnesota as another reporter in the Rochester community said goodbye. Brooke McKivergan,...
AM 1390 KRFO

The Highest-Ranked County in the Country is Right Here in Minnesota

When it comes to access to health care, a new report says the highest-ranked county in the country is right here in our own backyard in Minnesota. U.S. News and World Report and CVS Health have been ranking communities across the country for the past five years now based on various aspects of their overall health. And while Minnesota, as a state, ranked relatively high overall, several counties here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes placed very highly in this year's survey.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Garden#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Trinity Lutheran Church#Children#American
KAAL-TV

Family announces death of Rochester comic book store owner

(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester business owner's family announced his death Tuesday after an unexpected hospitalization and cancer diagnosis. The family members of Craig Cotten used his Facebook account July 5 to post the following message:. "It is with a heavy heart that I let you know Craig passed...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

3 injured in crash near Pine Island Wednesday

(ABC 6 News) - Three people were injured in a single-vehicle crash near Pine Island Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 6:16 a.m. on Highway 52 and County 11 Boulevard in Goodhue County. The Minnesota State Patrol said Nyarehr James Malith, 22 of Austin, was driving south on Highway 52...
PINE ISLAND, MN
KIMT

Significant flooding in Albert Lea

Just how extensive was the flooding in some areas Tuesday night? Check out the view from Albert Lea where excessive rain stranded vehicles and flooded them out in the roadway.
ALBERT LEA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
mprnews.org

Severe thunderstorm watches cover much of southern Minnesota until 10 p.m.

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 438 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK. 350 PM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Western and central Iowa Southwest to south-central Minnesota Eastern Nebraska. * Effective...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

UPDATE: Case of Missing Northfield Girl Leads to Stearns County

NORTHFIELD -- The Northfield Police Department say the investigation into a missing 3-year-old has led them to a Stearns County Park. Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott says cell phone data tracked 6-year-old Elle Ragin to Mississippi River Park shortly after she went missing on June 19th. Authorities says on June...
NORTHFIELD, MN
WEAU-TV 13

18-year-old man dies in Minnesota fireworks explosion

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — An 18-year-old man died early Monday after a firework exploded in his face in a Minneapolis suburb. The Minneapolis Star Tribune says the incident was the first publicly reported death in Minnesota from fireworks this year. Police in Brooklyn Park responded to the scene...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Faribault Daily News

Faribault Daily News

Rice County, MN
631
Followers
595
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

Faribault Daily News has been serving Rice County since 1914 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/.

 https://www.southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy