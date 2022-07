Robin Goodfellow's racing tips: Best bets for Wednesday, July 6

Trainer Aidan O'Brien will try to win the Belmont Derby for the second straight year when he sends out the favored Stone Age in the 2022 Belmont Derby on Saturday at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. One of the best trainers in the world, O'Brien won last year's Derby with Bolshoi Ballet. This year's race has attracted an even stronger field, led by Stone Age, who has won two of three starts this year. He is the 9-2 morning-line favorite in the 2022 Belmont Derby odds. The Charlie Appleby-trained Nations Pride is second in the odds at 5-1 in the wide-open, 13-horse Belmont Derby 2022 field, while two American runners -- Emmanuel and Tiz the Bomb -- are tied for third in the odds at 6-1.

ELMONT, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO