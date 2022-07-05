ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Study urges careful use of kidney calculations

By Cianna Reeves
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uuo6L_0gVeUhTB00
(Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – New research from the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) shows that the two main methods of assessing kidney function provide substantially different results in about half of patients, which could lead to missed opportunities to prevent or manage renal disease.

The paper, published online July 5 in the Annals of Internal Medicine, focuses on glomerular filtration rate (GFR), which refers to the amount of fluid the kidneys filter per minute.

About one in seven U.S. adults have chronic kidney disease (CKD). Left unmanaged, CKD can progress to kidney failure, which requires dialysis or a transplant. More than 500,000 Americans live with this “devastating” condition, said Dr. Tariq Shafi, professor of medicine and John D. Bower Chair of Nephology at UMMC.

“We want to prevent that from happening and prevent the progression of kidney disease,” said Shafi, co-lead author of the study.

Diagnosing CKD and determining its severity is a critical part of getting patients the treatment they need. Doctors use GFR to do this. A GFR above 90 is considered healthy function, between 60 and 89 could be a sign of early CKD, between 15 and 59 is moderate to severe CKD, and under 15 is kidney failure.

In most cases, doctors use equations and the patient’s serum creatinine levels or cystatin C levels to calculate an estimated GFR, or eGFR, to make decision about further testing and treatment.

The problem is that “estimated GFR is not an absolute or direct measure of kidney function,” Shafi said.

For that, doctors need to use directly measured GFR, or mGFR. However, “This process is not feasible for every patient,” said Dr. Xiaoqian Zhu, a postdoctoral fellow at The MIND Center and the study’s other lead author.

The central question for the research team, Shafi said, was “What is the likely range of directly measured GFR for a patient with a given eGFR calculation?”

If that range is narrow, then a patient’s eGFR is likely reliable. If wide, it is possible that using eGFR alone to assess kidney function could lead to a misdiagnosis.

The study used data from 3,223 people enrolled in four cohort studies focused on cardiovascular or kidney diseases. One of those, the Genetic Epidemiology Network of Arteriopathy (GENOA), includes participants from Jackson, Miss. The researchers determined eGFR and mGFR for each participant and used them to find a range of potential mGFRs at the different eGFR levels.

“Our key finding in this paper is that the range of mGFR at each eGFR is actually quite wide. As a result, you really need to see eGFR reported with its range to avoid its misinterpretation.”

For instance, at an eGFR of 60, the threshold for defining CKD, Shafi and colleagues found that 95 percent of people could expect to have an mGFR between 36 and 87. This spans from the severe stage 3b CKD to normal kidney function.

They also found that eGFR and mGFR agreed on the stage of CKD only about the half the time. For example, in their group with an eGFR of 30 to 44, or stage 3b CKD, 53 percent of participants had an mGFR that was also between 30 and 44. Meanwhile, 35 percent had higher mGFRs consistent with either stage 3a CKD or only mild dysfunction, while 12 percent had mGFR associated with more severe stage 4 CKD.

“Uncertainty in eGFR is well-recognized but not fully appreciated, and we wanted to quantify that uncertainty,” said Zhu, who conducted this research as part of the PhD in biostatistics and data science she earned this year from the John D. Bower School of Population Health.

While eGFR alone may not provide reliable findings for individual patients, it is useful at the population level.

“Estimated GFR helps identify the groups of people who are most at-risk for complications of kidney disease. It is an excellent population health tool in that regard,” Shafi said, likening it to an average. “The problem is that few of the patients are average.”

Shafi thinks there is a risk that physicians are “lulled into safety with eGFR, thinking that eGFR is exactly the same as directly measured GFR and then base clinical decisions based on this misinterpretation,” he said.

These findings highlight the need to make direct GFR measurements available to patients who need them, Shafi said.

However, he says there are challenges to getting an mGFR. One method requires nuclear imaging techniques, and “we don’t want to unnecessarily expose people to radiation,” he said. Another approach uses non-radiolabeled dyes, but it lacks a medical billing code limiting its use.

Shafi says that using mGFR should be made available for clinical care, particularly for those using certain chemotherapy drugs or planning to donate a kidney. Last year, UMMC started directly measuring GFR for all living donors as part of the routine living donor evaluation process.

As a nephrologist, Shafi said it is his charge to figure out how to deliver the appropriate kidney care for each patient.

“Not everyone needs to get a direct mGFR measurement. But it should be available when we need it.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vicksburg Post

VICKSBURG FACTS: Vicksburg, home of Mississippi’s first Geriatric Psychiatric Unit

Did you know Vicksburg was home to the first geriatric psychiatric unit in Mississippi?. The 1990s was a reformative era for mental health care in the United States. In 1990, the United States Congress passed the Mental Health Amendment, a grant program that finically assists projects for health service research, demonstration, training and other matters for mentally ill individuals and children as stated in congress.gov. This helped states like Mississippi improve and create facilities for mental health.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Doctors see recent spike in Vitamin D overdoses

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Millions of Americans take Vitamin D supplements daily, but too much of the vitamin can be bad for you. Doctors said they have seen a recent spike in Vitamin D overdoses.   Doctors typically recommend 50,000 units of Vitamin D a week for those with vitamin deficiencies.  However, taking more than […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson water distribution for July 9

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute bottled water to neighbors in need on Saturday, July 9. The giveaway will start at 10:00 a.m. at Triumph Church & Kingdom at 5302 Queen Mary Lane. There is a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The distribution will run until supplies are gone.  […]
JACKSON, MS
wcbi.com

MSDH reporting a large increase in COVID-19 numbers

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Department of Health reports a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. Numbers released today show 3,240 new cases were reported between July first and July fourth. That’s an average of more than 800 new cases a day. These numbers...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Health
Jackson, MS
Health
mageenews.com

Feds End Payment for Covid-19 Testing and Treatment

COLLINS, Miss – Beginning this week, patients will be responsible for the full payment necessary for Covid-19 testing and treatments. Since the beginning of the pandemic, and in compliance with the federally declared public health emergency, Covington County Hospital, and Covington-owned Clinics have waived out-of-pocket costs associated with Covid-19 testing or treatment. However, the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), which has funded Covid-19 testing for the last two years for uninsured patients, notified providers nationwide that the agency would no longer fund testing due to “insufficient funds.”
COLLINS, MS
WJTV 12

Friday Fur Babies: Meet Ariel

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Every week, WJTV 12 News features an animal looking to be adopted in Mississippi. This animal is available at the Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi (ARF) in Jackson. Ariel is an young, sweet, and outgoing dog. She weighs about 40 pounds. She is very friendly and gets along with everybody. She […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

National Park Service awards $9.7M to preserve HBCUs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, July 8, the National Park Service (NPS) announced $9.7 million in grants to assist 21 preservation projects in nine states, including Mississippi, for historic structures on campuses of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).  “For more than 180 years, Historically Black Colleges and Universities have provided high-level academics, opportunities, and community for […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidneys#Kidney Disease#Kidney Function#Kidney Failure#Study Group#Americans#Gfr
WJTV 12

Ribbon cutting held for mobile lemonade stand

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson’s Office of Economic Development joined one of the city’s newest businesses, Bee Bee’s Fresh Squeezed Lemonade, for a ribbon cutting Friday, July 8. The event was held at 5495 Robinson Road Ext., and started at 11:00 a.m. Walker opened the unit in June. The event welcomed Jackson […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Boil water notice lifted for Jackson’s well water connections

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson has lifted the precautionary boil water notice for connections served by the City of Jackson’s Maddox Road Well Water System. All well water connections, including the City of Byram and some areas of Hinds County, were affected by the notice. The boil water notice for the city’s […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Bottled water distribution at JPD Precinct 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors in need on Friday, July 8 at 2:00 p.m. The giveaway will take place at Jackson Police Department Precinct 1, located at 810 Cooper Road. There is a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The distribution will run […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson leaders provide update on water system

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson city leaders provided an update on the city’s water system on Thursday, July 7. Leaders said neighbors could start seeing improvements as early as Friday, if water tests come back positive. They also said Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba was in Washington D.C. on Friday to get funding for long term […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
WJTV 12

Jackson neighbors frustrated as boil water notice hits 2-week mark

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department hosted a water distribution at Precinct 1 on July 8. Neighbors said they are frustrated now that the boil water notice hit the two-week mark. “I thought it was a neighborhood problem, but we been having problems out of the south Jackson ever since God knows when. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Gas Tank Getaways: Two Mississippi Museums

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s time for another Gas Tank Getaway. This is trip that isn’t all that long in miles, but covers a lot of time. We’re previewing one of Mississippi’s most popular attractions, the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson. That’s the Mississippi Museum of History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum. They share […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi student builds start-up restaurant to save money for college

FLORENCE, Miss. (WJTV) – McLaurin High School senior, Lakirah Alexander, took a leap of faith by building a start-up restaurant business. The restaurant is also a space where Lakirah’s late father was honored as he left behind two daughters. Recently, Lakirah’s father was killed by gun violence. Since then, she has handed over ownership to […]
FLORENCE, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson to hold water distributions on Wednesday, Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of botted water to neighbors in need on Wednesday, July 6 and Thursday, July 7. Beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, bottled water will be distributed at the front entrance to the Metrocenter Mall. There is a limit of one case of water per […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Consider This: Jackson Leadership Is Failing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson City Council finally took action this week that might have an impact on the crime epidemic by passing two ordinances. One is focused on a moratorium on bars in downtown Jackson and the second ordinance holds parents accountable for the behavior of their children.
JACKSON, MS
actionnews5.com

Endangered Child Alert issued for missing Rankin County teen

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 15-year-old Madeline Elaine Robertson, also known by “Matt DeLuca,” in Rankin County. Robertson may be accompanied by 24-year-old Emily Nicole Yeary, also known by “Riley DeLuca.”. The pair are supposedly traveling...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

31K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy