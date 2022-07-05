ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
England are set to recall Sam Underhill to replace Tom Curry for their second Test against Australia after the flanker picked up his third concussion in six months... as Jonny May also misses out due to lack of fitness after Covid

By Chris Foy
 3 days ago

Sam Underhill is set to be recalled to England's starting XV for the second Test against Australia on Saturday, to fill the void left by Tom Curry's withdrawal from the tour.

The 25-year-old Bath flanker has endured a difficult season, due to concussions and other injuries - and his club's dire campaign.

But Underhill is expected to be named at openside when head coach Eddie Jones announces his line-up on Thursday, for a match at Suncorp Stadium which England must win, to deny the Wallabies an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

Sam Underhill set to be recalled to England's starting XV for the second Test against Australia
Underhill will the void left by Tom Curry's (pictured) withdrawal from the tour with concussion

Curry is flying home, after the sensible decision was made by the Red Rose management and medics to remove the Sale flanker from the firing line, in light of his third concussion in six months.

His place is destined to be taken by his fellow 'Kamikaze Kid', ahead of other specialist candidates, Lewis Ludlam and Jack Willis.

Defence coach Anthony Seibold offered an emphatic endorsement of Underhill's credentials, saying: 'Sam Underhill was one of the outstanding players at the 2019 World Cup.

Curry is flying home after the Red Rose medics to remove the Sale flanker from the firing line

'He's had a disrupted year, only played one game in the Six Nations and missed out on selection for the first Test, but he's competed really strongly to put him in the frame.

'His work-rate on and off the ball are excellent. He's a really good defender. When he's at his best, he's very effective with his chop tackles.'

Meanwhile, Jonny May is set to miss the second Test - and his participation in the whole series is in doubt after his recent Covid setback.

The Gloucester wing was unavailable for last weekend's defeat against Australia, having only come out of isolation the day before the match in Perth.

The virus has had a significant impact on his physical readiness to play.

Jonny May (pictured) is set to miss the second Test after his recent Covid setback

Seibold said: 'It was a long seven days for Jonny. He's been back on his feet today running, but he didn't join in with the team.

'It will be a graded return to full training.' Jones would have hoped to have May available this week and that hope has been dashed.

'England lacked pace for much of the series opener and if May was fully fit, he would be in contention for a recall to the starting XV.

'Instead, Jones must decide whether to persist with Joe Cokanasiga - who was a peripheral figure in the first Test, or gamble by throwing in rookie sensation Henry Arundell, or the uncapped Tommy Freeman.

The Wallabies will be without their premier playmaker, Quade Cooper, on Saturday and the veteran fly-half could miss the whole series as a result of the calf injury he suffered just before kick-off in Perth.

Prop Allan Alaalatoa is also expected to miss the second Test due to concussion, but the hosts have mighty Taniela 'Tongan Thor' Tupou back and fellow front-rower Angus Bell said: 'We all know Taniela is a beast. He's one of the world's best.'

IN THIS ARTICLE
