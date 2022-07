LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is at the Now Desk as we look at the beautiful weekend on deck. Then News 10 Today’s Maureen Halliday and Seth Wells join the Now Desk to take a look at the trending stories from the morning, including an update on the assassination of former Japan Prime Minister Abe, US Capitol Police attacked, an infamous movie prop up for auction, and twin leopard cubs born at a Nashville Zoo. Plus we look ahead to News 10 Today at 11 a.m.

