ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet Services

Clif Bar Now Makes Snacks for Your Dog, Too

By Madi Budge
Gear Patrol
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChances are, someone you know got a dog during the pandemic. As isolation took its toll and we spent more time at home, puppy fever hit an all-time high. The stats track: 78 percent of pet owners acquired pets during the pandemic. And, what brought companionship for owners is bringing big...

www.gearpatrol.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

10 best food items to buy in bulk to save money

The cost of food is soaring and it's hitting Americans hard at the checkout aisle. To elude inflation, consumers are shopping around more, taking advantage of coupons like never before and, in some cases, bribing the store butcher with baked treats for intel on upcoming deals, as described in a recent New York Times article.
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

The Espresso And Juice Drink You'll Be Sipping All Summer Long

Although some consumers prefer classic, tried-and-true black coffee, others are hitting up their local coffee shops to try a new, sometimes wacky, flavor combination. According to Deals on Health, about 150 million Americans consume coffee, which accounts for about half of the United States' population. With such widespread consumption, it's not surprising that customers are looking for new ways to enjoy the popular beverage.
PHOENIX, AZ
Mashed

How Your Juicy Secrets Can Win You Free Beer For A Year

People do some pretty out-of-character stuff when under the influence. One woman stole a ferry while intoxicated, another guy lost his license after driving drunk in a Barbie car, and a third man woke up inside of a Los Angeles-bound shipping container with no idea how he got there, per Ranker.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Snacks#Clif Bar Now#Trailblazers Incubator#Petco
Mashed

You've Been Buying The Wrong Coffee At Whole Foods

Who doesn't love waking up in the morning, hitting that coffee maker, and letting the rich aroma of freshly brewed beans waft through your senses as an informal, much-welcomed greeting to your day? According to one 2020 study, most people enjoy not only the taste and aroma of coffee, but the experience of drinking it as well.
FOOD & DRINKS
Gear Patrol

Why (and How) You Should Clean Your Showerhead

Just because your shower makes you clean doesn't mean it can't get dirty. Showerheads, residing as they do in a warm, wet area (your shower) can be home to a common strain of bacteria known as Mycobacterium, as well as plenty of garden variety gunk. "Bacteria grow and persist in...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Pets
Mashed

Is Molecular Coffee Brewing A Sip Of Coffee's Future?

It's no secret that Americans love their coffee. They enjoy it in all its forms, too, from a steaming pot of French Press to iced coffee to chocolate-covered espresso beans and more. While the type of coffee people most commonly flock to is made with coffee beans, that's not always the case. Take for instance chicory coffee, which gained popularity in the late 19th century at Café du Monde in New Orleans. Chicory coffee is made with chicory root, doesn't contain any caffeine, and is still consumed widely.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Gear Patrol

Compostable & Versatile: Hiker’s Brew is The Best Way to Make Coffee When Camping

Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes some products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios. Few have perfected their recipe for cowboy coffee – and even fewer care to do so. Luckily, the innovative team behind Hiker’s Brew Coffee has eliminated the hassle altogether. With a variety of “Venture Pouches,” Hiker’s Brew has created a truly eco-friendly coffee that is one part sustainable and one part convenient, wholly reimagining what your camping coffee kit should look like.
ENVIRONMENT
Marie Claire

Vionic Is Transforming Ocean-Bound Plastic Into Adorable Shoes

If you ask Marie Claire editors (and readers for that matter) what they want in a new pair of shoes, the answer will fall within the Venn diagram of chic, comfortable, and environmentally sustainable. And while plenty of fashion choices are stylishly on-trend, very few manage to also feel great and do right by the planet. But Vionic, the footwear brand already beloved for its super cute, wildly comfortable shoes, is also focused on helping the environment. As part of that mission, Vionic has announced a supporting partnership with PROTEUS™, the world’s most advanced underwater research facility and habitat, to develop a line of sustainable sneakers that will make your feet, and the planet, feel better.
ENVIRONMENT
Gear Patrol

Get Up to 70% Off at Pottery Barn, Including Beautiful Patio Furniture

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. Summer may be underway, but there's still time to furnish your backyard, patio, balcony or whatever outdoor space you have. And we can't think of a better way to do so then shopping the current sale at Pottery Barn, one of the best outdoor furniture stores in the game thanks to its beautiful designs and weather-resistant materials. The sale includes up to 70 percent off furniture, bedding, decor and more as well as up to 50 percent off select outdoor furniture.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy