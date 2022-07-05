Wickson Creek SUD, water supplier to portions of Grimes County, implements Stage 1 of conservation plan

A Deputy made a traffic stop on FM 1485 and Hwy 99 for multiple violations. The passenger in the vehicle, Curtis Ryan Hall, 37, of 126 Sugar in Livingston was found to have multiple warrants. Those warrants from Polk County include a misdemeanor bond forfeiture, a felony possession of controlled substance charge, and a felony tampering with physical evidence charge. Upon further investigation, K9 Harley Quinn was deployed and alerted on the vehicle and as a result, approximately 124.7 grams of methamphetamine and 2.9 grams of cocaine were located. Codie Leggett Harris, 43, of 374 N. Walker in Livingston who was also in the vehicle was found to be in possession of a firearm. Hall was placed into custody for his warrants. The Harris was placed into custody for Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. Both subjects also got an additional charge of Manufacture / Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Harris’s bond was set at $30,000 on the drug charge and $750 on the gun charge. Hall’s bond was set at $100,000 on the manufacture delivery charge and $10,000 on the possession of the controlled substance.

LIVINGSTON, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO