PIERRE – Lincoln Kienholz pitched a four-hit shutout with 15 strikeouts Wednesday as Post 8 blanked Rapid City Post 22 3-0 at Hyde Stadium. Kienholz threw 105 pitches, 77 of which were for strikes, and fanned every batter in the Post 22 lineup at least once. He also drove in the first run for Post 8 (12-16) with a second-inning single. Later in that inning, Brecken Krueger, Kienholz’s cousin, stole home. Bennett Dean homered in the fifth inning for the Eights’ other run.

PIERRE, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO