Southaven and DeSoto County will welcome nearly 10,000 visitors this weekend who will be in town for the Dizzy Dean World Series. The baseball tournament will be played on 17 newly renovated state-of-the art fields with artificial turf at Snowden Grove Baseball Park and is expected to host over 160 teams from all across the south - nearly double the amount from last year’s total.

