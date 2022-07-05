Miller: Democrats turn a blind eye to violent crime

MINNEAPOLIS -- We're hearing more from a member of the Minneapolis City Council who said Tuesday that Mayor Jacob Frey needs to call for help from the Minnesota National Guard to deal with surging violence, like what was seen over the holiday weekend. But Michael Rainville, who represents the Third Ward, now says he thinks other state resources could help Minneapolis police."What I saw was mass chaos," said Rainville, describing the shooting at Boom Island Park on the Fourth of July that left seven people hospitalized. He says Boom Island Park was the one of several backdrops for senseless violence in...

