Miller: Democrats turn a blind eye to violent crime

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. — A Minnesota mother drowned her three children before killing herself over the holiday weekend, police say. According to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Department in a news release, on Friday at around 10:30 a.m. Maplewood police and firefighters were called to a home in Maplewood, Minnesota. The caller, later identified as Molly Cheng, told the dispatcher that her husband shot and killed himself. He was subsequently identified as Yee Lee, 27, it was determined that he died from a gunshot wound. His death was ruled a suicide.
