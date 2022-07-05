ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Miller: Democrats turn a blind eye to violent crime

mnsenaterepublicans.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, MN – Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller released the following statement responding to House DFL Majority Leader Ryan Winkler and others remaining silent on the violence...

www.mnsenaterepublicans.com

Comments / 8

Howard Kase-One Hudson
2d ago

The lack of leadership, and total absence of any accountability in Minneapolis is deplorable! Gross negligence and enabling criminals is the order of the day.

Reply(4)
5
Happy Camper
1d ago

Then why did those lieing Republicans break their agreement to sign a budget deal that would send more money to law enforcement? They had a done deal and then they bailed out last minute. I suppose they can't whine and complain into the election if they actually solve some problems today. Standing around grandstanding like this little putz isn't doing anything to solve problems.

Reply
2
CBS Minnesota

2 young adults sentenced for string of Twin Cities carjackings

MINNEAPOLIS -- Kashawn Wertman and Nautica Argue went on their crime spree over a 10-day period in January. Police arrested the 18 and 19-year-old after a chase involving a stolen vehicle.In a Hennepin County virtual sentencing, Wertman and Argue listened to victim impact statements. They talked about how the carjackings robbed them of their sense of safety.The two are responsible for carjackings and attempted carjackings throughout the metro including Minneapolis, Edina, St. Louis Park, Lakeville and several others. Both Wertman and Argue pleaded guilty to several of the charges. During Wednesday's sentencing, Wertman's attorney told the judge the defendant did not grow...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis councilmember now calling for State Patrol to help curb violence

MINNEAPOLIS -- We're hearing more from a member of the Minneapolis City Council who said Tuesday that Mayor Jacob Frey needs to call for help from the Minnesota National Guard to deal with surging violence, like what was seen over the holiday weekend.    But Michael Rainville, who represents the Third Ward, now says he thinks other state resources could help Minneapolis police."What I saw was mass chaos," said Rainville, describing the shooting at Boom Island Park on the Fourth of July that left seven people hospitalized. He says Boom Island Park  was the one of several backdrops for senseless violence in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

The death of Philando Castile and the trial of Jeronimo Yanez

In July 2016, St. Anthony, Minn., police officer Jeronimo Yanez fatally shot Philando Castile during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights, a St. Paul suburb. The world watched the aftermath, live on Facebook. Yanez was charged in Castile's death. Jurors found him not guilty on all charges on June 16, 2017.
FALCON HEIGHTS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Parents concerned over increasing crime near University of Minnesota campus

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sending your child off to college is always stressful, but this year parents say they have the added worry about increasing crime in the Twin Cities. "Right now what I'm seeing is concerning to me," Holly Smith, a Green Bay mom whose daughter is an incoming freshman at the University of Minnesota. "What you see on the news is the worst of the worst a lot of times, but I do feel like when speaking with other parents who are in Minneapolis, there is a lot of concern among folks."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
lptv.org

Man Sentenced to 13 Years in Prison for Trafficking Drugs on Mille Lacs Reservation

A 47-year-old Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 160 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine on the Mille Lacs Reservation. Xavier Jerome Buckhanan will serve time in prison followed by five years of supervised release due to his attempts to traffic methamphetamine and other drugs from Las Vegas to the Mille Lacs area. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine on December 14, 2021. Between June 2019 and October 2020, multiple packages containing drugs were seized by law enforcement. The packages were sent via the U.S. Postal Service and addressed to a recipient in Eden Valley.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WSB Radio

Derek Chauvin to be sentenced on federal charges for violating George Floyd's civil rights

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will be sentenced Thursday on federal civil rights charges in the death of George Floyd. He had previously pleaded not guilty to the charges but in December 2021 he pleaded guilty to violating Floyd’s civil rights and admitted that he kept his knee on Floyd’s neck even after he became unresponsive.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WSB Radio

Police: Minnesota mother drowned three children before killing herself

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. — A Minnesota mother drowned her three children before killing herself over the holiday weekend, police say. According to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Department in a news release, on Friday at around 10:30 a.m. Maplewood police and firefighters were called to a home in Maplewood, Minnesota. The caller, later identified as Molly Cheng, told the dispatcher that her husband shot and killed himself. He was subsequently identified as Yee Lee, 27, it was determined that he died from a gunshot wound. His death was ruled a suicide.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
thecentersquare.com

Safety report suggests Minneapolis hire more police

Minneapolis hire more police and expand other public safety programs for its roughly 425,000 residents. “Minneapolis needs to be safe for its residents – that’s one thing we can all agree on,” Mayor Jacob Frey said in a statement. “I convened this group of community leaders to think critically about the current and future safety needs of our city and to provide transformational recommendations for a path forward. They did just that. From significantly improving the quality of our police trainings to expanding our nationally recognized violence prevention programming, we have the opportunity now to achieve true progress and create lasting change.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Relative of deceased Maplewood family asks public to avoid rumor

This story comes to you from Sahan Journal, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to providing authentic news reporting about Minnesota's new immigrants and refugees. MPR News is a partner with Sahan Journal and will be sharing stories between SahanJournal.com and MPRNews.org. The grandfather of three children who police believe were drowned...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
Bring Me The News

Teenage boy dead, another critical in Minneapolis shooting

A 17-year-old boy was killed and 16-year-old was injured in a Minneapolis shooting Tuesday night. The incident unfolded in the area of East 18th Street in the Stevens Square at 6:25 p.m. Tuesday evening, with Minneapolis Police Department saying officers arrived to find the 17-year-old suffering life-threatening gunshot wounds. He...
KROC News

Minnesota Teen Famous For Rabbit Rescues Facing Charges

SAVAGE, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged the president of a Savage-based rabbit rescue nonprofit with animal cruelty and torture after police discovered nearly 50 dead rabbits in a barn. The Star Tribune reported Tuesday that police arrived at the barn on June 27 to investigate reports of sick...
SAVAGE, MN
Bring Me The News

Unleashed, off-duty police K-9 attacks boy in Isanti

Bubba, an Anoka County Sheriff's Office K-9, was involved in an unprovoked attack of a child in Isanti on Friday. Source: Anoka County Sheriff's Office. The Isanti Police Department is investigating after a 13-year-old boy was badly injured in an attack by an unleashed, off-duty police K-9 in his neighborhood on Friday.
ISANTI, MN

