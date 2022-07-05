ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

McKee signs executive order protecting abortion access in Rhode Island

By Matthew Stevens
ABC6.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – More than a week after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Gov. Dan McKee has signed an executive order protecting abortion access...

www.abc6.com

ABC6.com

McKee discusses budget investments towards children and families

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee discussed budget investments going towards children and families on Friday. The governor highlighted funding that expands eligibility for the child care assistance program, covers all kids in Medicaid, extends Medicaid coverage for new moms from 60 days to one year, and invests in early educator workforce.
POLITICS
ABC6.com

Mass legislators propose inflation rebates for residents

BOSTON (WLNE)- Massachusetts State House leaders announced a plan Thursday to provide Bay Staters with inflation rebates. In a joint statement, Senate President Karen Spilka, House Speaker Ronald Mariano and several other top legislators announced a plan to provide one-time rebates between $250 and $500. Individual filers who make between...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
rimonthly.com

Is Rhode Island Ready to Light Up?

On Easter Sunday, Kevin Rouleau tends the inventory of Hangar 420 — young clones rooting in one room, mature specimens headed toward harvest in another, buds drying in plastic bins in a third. A bespoke arrangement of pipes and tanks automatically slow-drips the perfect combination of nutrients and water to the crops growing under banks of LEDs emitting the perfect spectrum of light. The 18,000-square-foot Warwick facility is as spare, clean and sterile as a pharmaceutical plant — which, in a way, it is. Marijuana has been used as medicine for millennia.
WARWICK, RI
oceanstatecurrent.com

Rhode Island making affordable housing options more widely known

(The Center Square) – A pair of bills that will aid Rhode Island residents in more easily finding affordable housing have been signed, Democratic Gov. Dan McKee said. The governor announced Tuesday that he signed House Bill 7944A, sponsored by Rep. Arthur Corvese, D-North Providence, and Senate Bill 3051, sponsored by Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, D-Providence, on June 30.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
State
Massachusetts State
State
Rhode Island State
GoLocalProv

L.E.O.B.O.R., L.E.O.B.O.R., L.E.O.B.O.R. - Raymond Two Hawks Watson

L.E.O.B.O.R., L.E.O.B.O.R., L.E.O.B.O.R. . . . I hope Rhode Islanders are as tired of reading about it as I am of writing about it. Unfortunately, because the General Assembly has not moved on any amendment or repeal of the Act, the L.E.O.B.O.R. problem persists. Generally, a law enforcement officer's bill...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Department of Health recommends to close two beaches

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended to close two beaches for swimming on Thursday. The Department of Health said Camp Hoffman Beach in South Kingston and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston have high bacteria levels. The Department of Health will continue to monitor...
KINGSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Care New England’s board votes for health system to stay independent

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Care New England announced on Wednesday that their board of directors voted for the health system to stay independent. “Following the decision, Care New England will work on arrangements with Brown University, its health plans, Lifespan and other local hospitals and health systems, and clinical partners,” said the health system, in a release.
HEALTH SERVICES
Person
Charlie Baker
Turnto10.com

McKee announces new executive director for council on the arts

(WJAR) — Governor Dan McKee announced on Thursday the new head of the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts. Lynne McCormack of Cranston has been named the executive director of RISCA. McCormack is a veteran of the arts, culture, and community development, according to a release from the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
american-rails.com

Rhode Island Scenic Train Rides

Despite the state's size, there are Rhode Island scenic train rides open to the public which are not associated with Amtrak or the state's other commuter rail services. Our country's smallest state, at only 1,212 square miles, enjoys a long and fascinating history with the iron horse due to its location within the heart of New England.
TRAFFIC
#Abortion Issues#Executive Order#Roe V Wade#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The U S Supreme Court
ABC6.com

Pro-Palestine website causes unrest for local Jewish communities

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A newly launched website called “The Mapping Project” is now leaving the Jewish community uneasy in Southern New England. The website that launched last month lists about 500 Massachusetts institutions that they deem to have systematically supported the colonization of Palestine. An interactive...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
ABC6.com

State police search for man accused of being violent at Roe v. Wade rally

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said Friday that they’re searching for a man who’s accused of being violent at a recent abortion rally in Providence. The rally took place at the State House on June 25 after the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island's electric vehicle rebate program starts on Thursday

(WJAR) — Rhode Island’s electric vehicle rebate program begins on Thursday. The program seeks to incentivize individuals and organizations to switch to electric vehicles. The McKee administration says rebates would be worth $2,500 for new electric vehicles or leases and up to $1,500 for used electric vehicles. Rhode...
POLITICS
oceanstatecurrent.com

WANTED: State Police Seek ID of “man in green jacket” who perpetrated the Friday Night of Rage violence

As suggested weeks ago by Mike Stenhouse on his In The Dugout video podcast, it now appears that the RI State Police have finally shifted their attention away from the peace-keeping efforts of Providence police officer, Juann Lugo, and are now searching for the mysterious “man in the green jacket” who started the violence at the late June pro-abortion rally at the RI Statehouse.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

3 men plead guilty to scamming 14 RI seniors out of over $350K

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three men admitted in federal court Tuesday to scamming 14 Rhode Island seniors out of thousands of dollars, according to U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha. The suspects, identified by prosecutors as Bryan Valdez-Espinosa, Diego Alarcon and Jason Hatcher, conned the victims out of more than $350,000...

