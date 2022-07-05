Isolated strong to severe thunderstorm threat over the next few days

Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening across portions of west central and southwest Montana. Gusty winds, frequent lightning, hail, and heavy downpours will be possible with any thunderstorms that form today. Most of the thunderstorm activity will wane beyond 9 PM, but a few early morning thunderstorms will be possible across northwest Montana tomorrow. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be even more favorable tomorrow PM, with most of western Montana having the potential to see a storm or two. If you have any outdoor plans, make sure you are near a sturdy shelter so you can take shelter. Thunderstorms will be possible Friday PM as well. The Storm Prediction Center (below) has portions of western Montana under a slight risk (level 2/5) for severe thunderstorms today through Friday. Bottom line, keep an eye on the weather if you have any outdoor plans over the next few days!

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO