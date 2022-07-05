Eugene Musselman, 86, of Watertown

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Yvonne Darline Pettit, 83, of South Mechanic Street, died peacefully at her home on Monday, July 4, 2022, under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County. Yvonne was born on March 23, 1939, to the late James & Lilac (Tillie) Newman at their homestead in Carthage, NY. She attended Carthage School where she graduated in 1957 and was awarded the Betty Crocker Award and A Dictation Award. In September 1957, she began working as a Clerk for Prudential Insurance Company and she was promoted to Office Manager in 1981 until she retired in 1994.

