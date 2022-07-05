Eugene Musselman, 86, of Watertown

Elaine G. Langford, age 90, formerly of Massena, passed away on Monday June 27, 2022 at Levine & Dickson Hospice House in Charlotte, NC. Evelyn G. Ward, 94, Watertown, widow of Richard F. Ward, passed away Wednesday, July 6th, 2022 at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home following a brief illness.
CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - Deborah Jean Fazio, 66, of Calcium, NY, passed away unexpectedly on July 6, 2022 at her home. Calling hours will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, July 11th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. The funeral will immediately follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. A celebration of life will follow Monday night at the Watertown Elks Lodge from 7 to 9 p.m.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Evelyn G. Ward, 94, Watertown, widow of Richard F. Ward, passed away Wednesday, July 6th, 2022 at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home following a brief illness. Graveside service for Evelyn will be 10am Friday, July 15th, 2022 at the North Watertown Cemetery. There are no...
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Steven W. Thiel, 67, died peacefully on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the Jefferson County Hospice Residence after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Born on April 28, 1954 in Montgomery, Alabama to the late Sylvia Rossell and Louis Thiel. He grew up in Broad Brook, CT., and had many fond memories of friends and happy good times.
EPHRATA, Pennsylvania (WWNY) - Eleanor F. Harper, 92, formerly of West Carthage and Lake Bonaparte, died Monday evening, July 4, 2022, at the Keystone Villa Manor in Ephrata, PA. Eleanor was born on February 18,1930 in Copenhagen, the daughter of the late W. Glen and Ethel (Schell) Fleming. She was...
ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Dale C. Engle, 50, of CR-194, passed away, Tuesday morning, July 5, 2022 at Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, NY. Born on March 27, 1972 in Watertown, NY, he was a son of Robert Lee Engle, II and Bonnie Joy Noone Engle and a graduate of Sackets Harbor Central School.
DALLAS, Georgia (WWNY) - William L. “Bill” Gillette, 80, Dallas, GA, and formerly of Watertown, passed away Tuesday, July 5th, 2022 under Hospice care in Georgia. Calling hours are Friday July 15th from 3 pm - 7 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home with a 10 am funeral mass on Saturday, July 16th at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Angela A. Howard, 92, of Watertown passed away Tuesday evening, July 5, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center. Angela was born in Watertown October 19, 1929, daughter of Angelo and Mary Marra Derrigo. On June 5, 1949 she married James G. Howard. Mr. Howard, former manager of both A & P and P & C Grocery Stores, died January 4, 2011.
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Bethel M. Day, 83, passed away on June 5, 2022, at Albany Medical Center. a calling hour will be held from noon- 1PM at the Depauville Fire Department, a Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 1PM at the Depauville Fire Department on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Anthony R. Kay, 66, formerly of Theresa, died peacefully on July 7, 2022 at his home. He was born on August 31, 1955 in Buffalo, NY to the late Robert Edward & Anna (Rados) Kay. He served in the United States Army from 1974-1976 as...
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Dalton “Jerry” Miller, age 77, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 11:00AM at Notre Dame Church with Rev. Matthew Conger officiating. Dalton passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital...
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Cora Louise Mary Joanette, age 82, of Ogdensburg, will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 10:00AM at Notre Dame Church with Rev. James Shurtleff officiating. Burial will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours will be held prior to...
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Patricia “Pat” Hilts, 76, passed away on Thursday at her home. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, July 14 at 11 am at St. James Church, Gouverneur. Calling hours are on Wednesday 6-8 pm at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The estimated $3 to $4 million cost to repair Watertown’s Flynn pool is making waves. Is it worth it? We went to city council members to find out. “We have to think about the people in the community, we have to think about the...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Services for Douglas R. Spooner, 82, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 10:00AM at Foxwood Memorial Park with Rev. Carolyn Bartkus officiating. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Spooner passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022, at his home under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice and Palliative Care.
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Yvonne Darline Pettit, 83, of South Mechanic Street, died peacefully at her home on Monday, July 4, 2022, under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County. Yvonne was born on March 23, 1939, to the late James & Lilac (Tillie) Newman at their homestead in Carthage, NY. She attended Carthage School where she graduated in 1957 and was awarded the Betty Crocker Award and A Dictation Award. In September 1957, she began working as a Clerk for Prudential Insurance Company and she was promoted to Office Manager in 1981 until she retired in 1994.
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - David E. England passed away Wednesday, July 6th at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing, Rome, NY. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The YMCA will hold a groundbreaking for it’s new Downtown Community and Aquatics Center next week. In an email to members, the Y said it will hold a ceremony Wednesday, July 13th at 5 PM. Renderings of the new building will be set up...
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - The funeral service for Caleb T. Weygandt will be 1:00pm Friday, July 8th at the Airport Christian Fellowship Church, Dexter. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life until 4:00pm will follow the funeral at the church. Caleb...
Comments / 0