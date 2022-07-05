ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Tampa Bay area pets available for adoption

By Kelly A. Stefani
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZU6M0_0gVeQrC300
Maggie and Yonny are two of many animals looking for "fur"ever homes. [ Times ]

Shiloh (Pasco)

Shiloh is a 10-year-old male dog of unknown breed. This older gentleman just likes to sit by your side and be petted. He’ll even make himself comfortable in your lap. He walks well on a leash and takes treats gently. Shiloh is calm, yet curious and alert. He’s sure to make you laugh as he runs about unsuccessfully trying to catch bugs. For more information, call Pasco County Animal Services at 813-929-1212.

Lincoln (Manatee)

Lincoln is an 8-year-old male mixed breed dog. He’s an energetic greeter and is happiest meeting and socializing with people. His eyes light up and he dances when someone new enters the room. Lincoln is a sensitive dog who likes to be near you and will lean in for petting. He loves to be the center of attention and would do best as the only dog in the home. For more information, call Manatee County Animal Services at 941-742-5933.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ak3dV_0gVeQrC300
Lincoln is a sensitive dog who loves attention. [ Manatee County Animal Services ]

Maggie (Pinellas)

Maggie is a 2-year-old female shepherd mix. You can’t help smiling at her adorable grin, and her personality will win you over. She has good leash manners and knows some basic commands. Due to her breed, you must own your home to adopt her. A $200 adoption fee applies. To meet her or for more information, go to Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd St. S, St. Petersburg, or call 727-328-7738.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nUvQW_0gVeQrC300
Maggie's grin is sure to make you smile. [ Pet Pal Animal Shelter ]

Brock (Hernando)

Brock is a gray and white male terrier mix of unknown age. He’s very friendly and walks well on a leash. He is dog selective and hates cats. Brock’s favorite activity is playing with the watering hose, biting the water as it sprays from the hose. For more information, call Hernando County Animal Services at 352-796-5062.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WDI50_0gVeQrC300
Brock loves to play with the water hose. [ Hernando County Animal Services ]

Yonny (Hillsborough)

Yonny is a 2-month-old male orange and white tabby cat. He’s playful, curious and shadows his humans everywhere. He is very entertaining and would do well in a home with another cat. For more information, go to StFrancisRescue.org.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n8avT_0gVeQrC300

Planning your weekend?

Subscribe to our free Top 5 things to do newsletter

We’ll deliver ideas every Thursday for going out, staying home or spending time outdoors.

You’re all signed up!

Want more of our free, weekly newsletters in your inbox? Let’s get started.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42pfgR_0gVeQrC300
Yonny is a curious little kitten. [ St. Francis Animal Rescue ]

Comments / 2

Latoya ?
3d ago

beautiful babies trust and believe when I say them dogs need love just like we do come on y'all come out and give a helping hand I adopted me a dog from Manatee County Animal Service and when I say the dogs need love all my God it just brighten up your day beautiful baby's

Reply
2
Related
cltampa.com

City of Tampa will debut new garbage boat named 'Little Skimmer' this weekend

In effort to combat floating trash in the Hillsborough River, the City of Tampa will debut its new garbage boat this weekend, named "Little Skimmer." According to the City of Tampa, Little Skimmer will be operated by the Solid Waste Department and will scoop up trash eight hours a day, for four days per week, along the river and around Davis Islands, and the Bay.
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

It's a Good Morning to be in Zephyrhills

At ABC Action News, we know it's the combination of all the communities that make Tampa Bay great to live in. That's why we've started a new series of reporting highlighting good things happening around town, discovering cool gems you may not know about, and uncovering the big news events impacting those areas.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay Area#Tabby Cat#Cat Rescue Adoption#Dog Rescue Adoption
995qyk.com

A Riverview Bar Becomes A Deal Breaker For Cole

How does a Riverview bar become a deal breaker for Cole after his date with Taylor? Well, let’s start at the beginning. Cole called us up and told us that he met Taylor online. Taylor lives in Riverview and Cole drove down to her, so she didn’t have to...
RIVERVIEW, FL
WFLA

Volunteers comfort animals at Humane Society of Tampa Bay on July 4

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Volunteers at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay spent their Independence Day helping comfort the animals scared of fireworks at the shelter. According to a Tuesday Facebook post from the Humane Society, volunteers listened to calming music with the animals, wrapped the nervous pets in patriotic towels and cuddled them.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Tampa Bay Times

More than 1,000 giant African land snails captured in Pasco invasion

Florida is digging in for a long siege in Pasco County. Giant African land snails — “one of the most damaging snails in the world” — have infiltrated the county’s second-largest city, New Port Richey, and its immediate surroundings. State agriculture officials say they have already captured more than 1,000 of the fist-sized invaders since identifying the first intruder on June 23.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Crowning achievement: Royal Pets levels up as it takes on big rivals

Key takeaway: Founded in 2013, Palm Harbor-based Royal Pets has quietly but steadily built a formidable presence in the lucrative pet care industry, resulting in the opening of its new flagship store in the tony Midtown Tampa mixed-use development. Core challenge: Royal Pets, with just four locations in the Tampa...
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Retailer Crate & Barrel expanding into Bradenton

Crate and Barrel is coming to Bradenton. Before you get too excited, the home furnishing and decor retailer isn’t opening a Manatee County store. What it’s done is rent about 30,000 square feet of warehouse space at the 301 Corporate Center on 24th Street East. The new warehouse...
BRADENTON, FL
WFLA

Popular Publix ‘Pub Sub’ on sale this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Publix chicken tender subs are on sale this week, according to the store’s weekly ad. The whole 12-inch chicken tender subs are on sale for $7.99, saving customers $2. The Pub sub, which was dubbed America’s No. 1 sandwich by Thrillist in 2018, has...
FLORIDA STATE
cltampa.com

20 Tampa Bay hotels and resorts offering beach and poolside day passes for locals

Gone are the days of sneaking past the front desk to use a hotel’s pool for the day, but we’re here to tell you, you’ve got options. Tampa Bay was recently ranked among the best areas for "pool lovers," and for good reason, we have a ton of places to cannonball! But not all pools are equal, and not all resorts and hotels allow non-guests to splash around for the day.
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

100 years of Howard Avenue: Bern’s Steakhouse to The Chatterbox

The city of Tampa is turning 135, and to celebrate they’re spotlighting archives awareness week, a concept that will bring Tampa’s vibrant history to life through walking tours, lectures, archival footage and more. Tampa Bay History Center is a waterfront gem that offers multiple floors of Tampa, Florida, and world History. Larger than life ships, old cabins, cute citrus shops and more are housed inside the facility along the Tampa Riverwalk. It’s also home to a Columbia Restaurant, whose original location in Ybor City is one of the oldest continuously operating restaurants in the U.S.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
71K+
Followers
23K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy