Tampa Bay area pets available for adoption

Maggie and Yonny are two of many animals looking for "fur"ever homes. [ Times ]

Shiloh (Pasco)

Shiloh is a 10-year-old male dog of unknown breed. This older gentleman just likes to sit by your side and be petted. He’ll even make himself comfortable in your lap. He walks well on a leash and takes treats gently. Shiloh is calm, yet curious and alert. He’s sure to make you laugh as he runs about unsuccessfully trying to catch bugs. For more information, call Pasco County Animal Services at 813-929-1212.

Lincoln (Manatee)

Lincoln is an 8-year-old male mixed breed dog. He’s an energetic greeter and is happiest meeting and socializing with people. His eyes light up and he dances when someone new enters the room. Lincoln is a sensitive dog who likes to be near you and will lean in for petting. He loves to be the center of attention and would do best as the only dog in the home. For more information, call Manatee County Animal Services at 941-742-5933.

Lincoln is a sensitive dog who loves attention. [ Manatee County Animal Services ]

Maggie (Pinellas)

Maggie is a 2-year-old female shepherd mix. You can’t help smiling at her adorable grin, and her personality will win you over. She has good leash manners and knows some basic commands. Due to her breed, you must own your home to adopt her. A $200 adoption fee applies. To meet her or for more information, go to Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd St. S, St. Petersburg, or call 727-328-7738.

Maggie's grin is sure to make you smile. [ Pet Pal Animal Shelter ]

Brock (Hernando)

Brock is a gray and white male terrier mix of unknown age. He’s very friendly and walks well on a leash. He is dog selective and hates cats. Brock’s favorite activity is playing with the watering hose, biting the water as it sprays from the hose. For more information, call Hernando County Animal Services at 352-796-5062.

Brock loves to play with the water hose. [ Hernando County Animal Services ]

Yonny (Hillsborough)

Yonny is a 2-month-old male orange and white tabby cat. He’s playful, curious and shadows his humans everywhere. He is very entertaining and would do well in a home with another cat. For more information, go to StFrancisRescue.org.

