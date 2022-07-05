ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Families affected by Holyoke fire in need of donations

By Sy Becker
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The clock is ticking as more than two dozen Holyoke residents burned out of their apartment last Friday struggle to get back on their feet.

The families lost everything in this fire. They survived with only the clothes on their back, children as young as eight months old, put up in a hotel until they can find an apartment.

Since the fire on South Bridge Street, Providence Ministries and Enlace De Familias have been accepting donations for children and grown ups. They had lost everything in the fire.

Jenny Rivera, Director of Operations for Enlace De Familias said, “So right now we’re focusing on getting them a place. They’re going to be at the hotel for the next few days.”

Frank Martinez, Executive Director of Enlace De Famililias added, when we think of somebody getting an apartment, we think of the basic things such as a microwave, going to need bed sheets, in your apartment.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yJ5k6_0gVeQexq00
Credit: Holyoke Fire Department

Providence Ministries through Margaret’s Kitchen which helps Holyoke’s neediest families has provided support to the youngest victims of that terrible fire children just a few months old.

Brenda Lamagdeleine, manager at Margaret’s Pantry, said, “There’s a shortage of the formula has been pretty strict, so we got a couple of cans from the community, but those are what’s needed. Diapers are needed of all the clothing.”

As the families who once had a home struggle to readjust their lives, the agencies are helping them but they need your help.

Providence Ministries, Enlace de Familias and Nueva Esperanza are accepting donations and supplies to help the families that lost their home. Items needed are:

  • Baby formula, particularly Blue Similac and Advance Similac Formula
  • Diapers and wipes
  • Toothpaste and toothbrushes
  • Shampoo and conditioner
  • Hair brushes and hair ties
  • Deodorant
  • Women’s shoes (size 5) and sandales (size 8)
  • Men and women underwear
  • Tylenol, Ibuprofen, Aleve
  • Cell phone chargers and batteries

To donate, call Ward 1 City Councilor Jenny Rivera at Enlace de Familias, 299 Main Street, 413-437-3210 or Enlace Director Frank Martinez at 413-313-8788; or call Nueva Esperanza, 401 Main Street, at 413-437-7666; or Providence Ministries at 51 Hamilton Street, 413-536-9109.

