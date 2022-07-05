ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, FL

Deputies find 9 different drugs during Spring Hill traffic stop, HCSO says

By Rachel Tucker
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KQFaK_0gVeQVyB00
April Dallaire, 29, was arrested during a traffic stop after deputies said they found several different drugs in her car.

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hernando County woman was arrested after police found several different drugs in her car during a traffic stop on July 4.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy pulled over April Dallaire, 29, after clocking her speed at 86 mph in a 55 mph zone. The deputy noted the smell of marijuana was wafting from the car.

Deputies searched Dallaire’s car and found two backpacks containing 33.5 grams of methamphetamine, 23.9 grams of cocaine, 369.9 grams of marijuana, 30.5 grams of Alprazolam (Xanax), 16.1 grams of hashish wax, 3.2 grams of amphetamine, 3.3 grams of ecstasy, three tabs of LSD and one package of lingual Suboxone.

The sheriff’s office said they also found drug paraphernalia needles, pipes, scales and plastic baggies.

Dallaire was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center, where she was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, five counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of hashish, possession of ecstasy with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Comments / 14

Walter Bergmann
3d ago

though im down for getting her off the street rights are still rights and didn't the remove the oder of Marijuana as probable cause to search?

Reply(3)
4
Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Attempted traffic stop ends with highspeed chase and arrest

A Dunnellon man was arrested and now faces fleeing and drug charges after law enforcement officers said he tried to avoid a routine traffic stop. According to the arrest documents, the arresting Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy reported that at 5:10 a.m. he saw the driver of a Jeep Cherokee leave the parking lot of a Circle K gas station outside Hernando off State Road 200, but not wearing his seatbelt.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

Routine traffic stop turns drug bust

A routine traffic stop in Spring Hill turned into a drug bust that netted a cache of drugs, a stash of drug paraphernalia, and nearly $2,000 in cash, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said. According to the agency, just after 9:30 a.m., on July 4, a deputy clocked...
SPRING HILL, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman who was airlifted after fight with police lands in jail

A Leesburg woman who fought police officers on the Fourth of July was arrested on Wednesday after her release from a local hospital. Destiny Kayla Pendleton, 21, told Leesburg police officers that she had been driving her Dodge Charger near the intersection of McCormack Street and Johns Avenue in Leesburg when she saw her car’s trunk engulfed in flames, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
LEESBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Hill, FL
Hernando County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Hernando County, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
suncoastnews.com

Two arrested, charged with residential burglary

A pool cleaner who saw people who didn’t belong in a house called law enforcement, and two people were arrested on July 6, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said. At 3:07 p.m. on that day, deputies responded to a residence on Shafton Road in Brooksville in reference to a residential burglary.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River man arrested for violent burglary

A Crystal River man was arrested on Monday, July 4, for battery during burglary at the victim's home, only one night after being released from prison. Citrus County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of a violent subject at around 3:20 p.m. at a residence in Crystal River, according to Omar Galarza' arrest affidavit.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Marijuana#Hashish#Ecstasy#Drug Paraphernalia
police1.com

Police: Fla. man killed by deputies wanted a 'nice shootout' and to 'kill cops'

TAMPA, Fla. — A carjacking suspect told relatives he wanted a “nice shootout” with police the day before Pinellas deputies fatally shot him, according to investigators. Dashcam footage obtained by the Tampa Bay Times shows Robert Hubbard, 43, of Tampa, pointing a gun at deputies, then falling to the ground as bullets fly. Hubbard died at the scene after deputies fired 59 rounds at him, authorities said.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox13news.com

Man arrested for slashing tires in Largo

Fourth of July celebrations ended with pricey repairs for some neighbors in Largo. Officials say a man went around slashing tires on at least 20 cars Monday night and some people didn't know it until they got up to go to work Tuesday morning.
LARGO, FL
WFLA

WFLA

74K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy