Laurie Eugene “Pop” Duval, 87, passed away on Sunday, July 3, at Haven Hospice, Lake City. Pop was born on Oct. 1, 1934, to the late Claude Vernon Duval and Mary Jarvis Duval of Madison. He was reared in Madison County in Cherry Lake and attended Madison County schools. Pop served in the United States Army, was a graduate of Florida State University and taught school (industrial arts) in Panama City, Fla. He had been a resident of Live Oak, Fla., since 1965. In 1997, he retired from the Suwannee County School System as Director of Maintenance.

