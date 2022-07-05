ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAFB

Louisiana unemployment website back online after attempted malware attack

By WAFB Staff
WAFB
WAFB
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People in Louisiana can again file unemployment claims through the Louisiana Workforce Commission’s HiRE site. The agency announced the website came back online Tuesday, July...

www.wafb.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB

La. treasurer calls for statewide online payment options

BATON ROUGE, La. - State Treasurer John M. Schroder led Louisiana Cash Management Review Board (CMRB) meeting discussions today (Friday, July 8, 2022), stressing that Louisiana must learn to better harness the benefits of modern technology. Two items on the meeting agenda pointed toward the need to (1.) explore acceptance...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

New COVID strain discovered in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. - Four people in Louisiana are confirmed to have contracted new subvariants of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, the first known cases of these subvariants in the United States. The Precision Medicine Laboratory at the LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans says it had identified three cases...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana#Malware#Wafb#Fraud#Hire#Lwc
Calcasieu Parish News

164 Arrests Made in Louisiana in U.S. Marshals Operation North Star

164 Arrests Made in Louisiana in U.S. Marshals Operation North Star. Louisiana – The United States Marshals Service reported in early July 2022 that Operation North Star, a nationwide U.S. Marshals Service operation focused on violent crime reduction, was carried out in ten cities, including New Orleans, Louisiana, over a 30-day period in June. Over 1400 arrests were made nationwide (including 230 for homicide) and more than 160 firearms were seized. There were 164 arrests in the New Orleans metro area, with 180 warrants for violent offenses being served:25 of the arrests for Homicide, 22 for Armed Robbery, 4 Sexual Assaults, and 35 Aggravated Assaults. 46 firearms were seized in the New Orleans metro, along with narcotics and $36,200 in cash. The success of the operation, according to U.S. Marshals, is due to the critical partnerships formed by the participating local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The USMS provided additional funding to local and state law enforcement agencies so that they could work longer shifts.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizmagsb.com

State health official says Louisiana in 6th wave of COVID-19

An increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations prompted state health officials Thursday to declare that Louisiana is in its sixth surge of the COVID-19 pandemic. State health officer Dr. Joseph Kanter reported 5,436 new cases, 567 hospitalizations and two deaths from the novel coronavirus. The actual number...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

LSU Ag Center: Louisiana vegetable planting guide

Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - Producing vegetables is a favorite hobby for many people. Homegrown vegetables have better flavor because they are harvested closer to their peak ripeness, which enables the production of more of their natural sugars. Plus, there is complete joy in watching a small seed develop into...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Louisiana animal shelters reducing adoption fees

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several Louisiana animal shelters will have reduced adoption fees between July 11 and July 31 as part of the national “Empty the Shelters” event. The event is hosted by the Bissell Pet Foundation. The foundation will sponsor the lowered fees of $50 or less at more than 250 animal shelters across the United States. Since the event began in 2016, more than 90,000 pets have been able to find forever homes.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Louisiana sees biggest single-day COVID-19 case spike since January

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Department of Health reported its biggest single-day coronavirus case spike since the omicron variant surge. Louisiana reported 5,436 cases on Thursday. The last time more than 5,000 cases were reported was on Jan. 31, when the state was coming down from the omicron variant...
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

State police investigating four bomb threats at separate Louisiana colleges

A state-wide investigation has been launched into four bomb threats made to four different Louisiana colleges Wednesday. The University of Louisiana at Lafayette, South Louisiana Community College in Morgan City, SOWELA Technical Community College in Lake Charles, and Nunez Community College in Chalmette all received bomb threats throughout Wednesday. Affected...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
96.5 KVKI

Louisiana Lawmakers Urged to Override the Governor

Louisiana lawmakers are being urged to override the Governor's vetoes of several House Bills designed to keep convicted felons in jail. Our Governor is more concerned about the rights of criminals than he is about the rights and safety of Louisiana citizens. Bayou Mama Bears is a group of Louisiana mothers advocating for Louisiana citizens and their children. From BayouMamaBearscom:
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Two new Omicron subvariants discovered; experts warn of long COVID

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU researchers at the Health Precision Medicine Lab announced that they have discovered two new Omicron subvariants of COVID-19 Tuesday. “There were four cases, three of which one apparently new subvariant and another one to another one,” said Dr. Lucio Miele, MD, Ph.D., LSU Health Precision Medicine Lab. “We don’t know whether these actually originated locally or we detected them locally but they came from somewhere else.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Bomb threats force evacuations across the state

Local news stations are reporting bomb threats at regional colleges and universities across Louisiana. South Louisiana Community College’s Morgan City campus has asked students to evacuate the campus due to a bomb threat. UPDATE: 1:00 p.m.- SLCC Young Memorial Campus has been cleared of any threats. The school is suspending any classes and other activities throughout the day. Classes will resume tomorrow as scheduled.
MORGAN CITY, LA
WAFB

Doctors provide update on COVID across Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Experts are weighing in on the current status of the COVID pandemic across Louisiana. On Tuesday, July 5, the Louisiana Department of Health reported more than 4,500 new cases, and the number of hospitalized patients jumped to 481. Doctors say two new sub-variants of the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Baton Rouge Metro Airport set to receive $5.2M in infrastructure law funding

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $5.2 million in funding from the recently-passed Infrastructure Law to Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport (BTR), officials announced on Thursday, July 7. Officials said the airport will use the money to replace two passenger boarding bridges, bringing reliability, energy...
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

Duo from Louisiana accused of stealing firearms from vehicles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – Detectives with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Vehicle Crimes Investigative Unit initiated an investigation after receiving complaints about vehicle burglaries in the parish. The first complaint came in on Monday, April 4 about a vehicle burglary that allegedly took place two days before.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KSLA

How can I continue to stay safe against COVID-19?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As COVID-19 hospitalizations increase in parts of the country, many viewers have been reaching out to KSLA asking how they can continue to stay protected against the virus. One way to stay safe is to make sure you’re up-to-date on vaccinations. You can find COVID-19...
SHREVEPORT, LA
WAFB

WAFB

26K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy