Ashley Tisdale Drops Her Skin-Care Routine

Martha Stewart has no intention of breaking up anybody’s marriage, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t willing to bide her time until she can swoop in and date a widower. On the latest episode of Chelsea Handler’s podcast, Dear Chelsea, the home and garden expert confessed that there’s currently “nothing” going on with her love life, although she has had a couple of crushes recently. Unfortunately, those were all on married men. Stewart explained, “I had two mad crushes in the last month, which is really good for me, but turns out one of them is married to the mother of some friends of mine.” She added, “He’s so attractive.” Handler exclaimed, “You can’t be a homewrecker!” But the TV personality assured her, “I’ve never been a homewrecker and I’ve tried really hard not to be. I’ve had the opportunity to be a homewrecker and I have not taken anybody up on it.”

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO