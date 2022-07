NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Three men were found dead—either shot or stabbed—in vehicles across New York City over the span of 45 minutes Wednesday night. The deaths followed a bloody Fourth of July weekend in the city that left a half-dozen people dead and dozens more wounded. From July 1 to July 4, 51 people were wounded, six of them mortally, in 36 shootings across the city, according to the NYPD. That’s compared to 27 shootings in which 32 people were wounded, seven mortally, during the same four-day period in 2021.

