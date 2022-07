In one of the hottest months of the year, Visit Champaign County is here with ideas to help keep you cool while you’re having fun. Starting first, let’s go on an ice cream tour. Nothing is better to help you cool down than this sweet treat and we have many hidden gems in this area to check out. Start at Baldarotta’s Gelataria. Many know them for their sandwiches, but their Italian ice cream, gelato, is creamy and delicious. Get a flight to try up to 8 flavors. Another gelato stop, Prairie Fruits Farm & Creamery has seasonal flavors at their farm Fridays–Sundays, where you can enjoy a scoop based on the latest ingredients available on the farm. You can also enjoy a charcuterie board and some beer and wine while there. Out in Mahomet, the Main Scoop serves 16 different flavors of their high-end, rich and creamy ice cream, perfect for a hot day. While not so hidden, Jarling’s Custard Cup is always a popular stop whether you want a cold-fudge sundae or a scoop of lemon custard.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO