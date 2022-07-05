ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

MI flags at half-staff in honor of Highland Park shooting victims

By Skyler Ashley
 3 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the Capitol and upon all public buildings to be lowered to half-staff Tuesday through Saturday.

The decision is to honor and remember the victims of the Highland Park, Illinois , Fourth of July parade shooting.

“Michigan mourns today with our Midwestern neighbors in Highland Park, Illinois after the horrific shooting at their Fourth of July parade,” Whitmer said. “Our thoughts go out to the families and loved ones of those who were killed, the dozens still in the hospital, and the entire community that has been impacted by this devastating act of violence.”

Seven parade goers were killed, and dozens were wounded in a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park.

After a manhunt involving several law enforcement agencies, the suspected shooter was taken into custody.

