Prestonsburg, KY

Funerals begin for 3 Kentucky officers killed in ambush

By DYLAN LOVAN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSheriff John Hunt fought back tears while saying goodbye to his longtime friend, William Petry, one of three law enforcement officers killed in an ambush while serving a warrant in eastern Kentucky last week. The small Appalachian county that Hunt is in charge of protecting is reeling from the...

Related
WSAZ

Final farewell to police captain killed in the line-of-duty

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – Prestonsburg, Kentucky was a sea of blue again Wednesday as the second officer killed in the line-of-duty Thursday, June 30 was laid to rest. Capt. Ralph Frasure with the Prestonsburg Police Department was shot and killed, along with two other officers and a police K-9, as law enforcement attempting to serve an emergency protective order were ambushed.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Woman missing in Ashland, Kentucky found safe

UPDATE (10:54 a.m. on Friday, July 8): Jeannette Hennessey has been found safe. ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—Police in Ashland, Kentucky are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Ashland-Boyd County-Catlettsburg Emergency Management says that 69-year-old Jeannette Hennessey was last seen on the 3000 block of Central Ave. in Ashland. Hennessey has long grey […]
ASHLAND, KY
Wave 3

Kentucky State Police reveals new mascot

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police has revealed their new mascot as part of their 74th birthday celebration. State police say the mascot project is part of a community outreach effort to engage with people of all ages alike in a fun way that builds relationships with the citizens we serve.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Eastern Kentucky says farewell to second fallen hero

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The heartbreak continues this afternoon in Eastern Kentucky as friends, family and neighbors said goodbye at another funeral for a fallen hero. Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure was honored during a funeral service and laid to rest this afternoon. He was one of three officers killed in an ambush in […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Rescue crews free two people after crash on US-23

PAINTSVILLE, KY (WOWK) — At 10:30 a.m. on Friday, W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue and Paintsville Fire were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 23 at Steep Hill Road. Rescue crews freed two people, one of whom with serious injuries, according to W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue. Three people were transported...
PAINTSVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Crash on US-23 in Johnson County sends three to hospital

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Three people were transported to Paintsville ARH following a two-vehicle crash north of Paintsville Friday. Johnson County Emergency Management Director Gary McClure confirmed the crash happened near Martin’s Peterbilt-Eastern Ky. at the intersection of U.S. 23 and Kentucky 321. McClure added that while US-23 was...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Knott man reaches plea deal in federal meth case

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Knott County man is expected to enter a guilty plea in a federal drug and gun case next week. Tommy Short, 62, of Emmalena, is charged with conspiracy to distribute meth, multiple counts of distributing meth, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is accused of using the alias “Bob Slade” to sell meth and weapons over Facebook.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Police find meth, heroin after suspect tosses bag during chase

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Pike County man who sped away from a traffic stop was arrested after a brief chase and charged with drug trafficking. A state trooper clocked Scott Hurley, 41, of Pikeville, going 70 mph on U.S. 23, just north of the cut-thru. When the officer attempted to pull him over, Hurley kept going and turned onto Bypass Road.
PIKEVILLE, KY
q95fm.net

Two People Arrested Following Discovery Of Drugs

Two people out of Floyd County were arrested on Tuesday morning after they were discovered inside a garage without permission to be there. Pikeville City Police Officials received a report that 30-year-old Evan Potter and 41-year-old Melody Terry, of Beaver, had broken into a garage along Harold’s Branch and were still inside.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

One dead after deadly lawnmower accident

STAMBAUGH, Ky. (WYMT) - A Johnson County man is dead after a lawnmower accident Monday evening. Officials from W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue said they were called to a home in the Stambaugh community around 6:00 p.m. When they got there, they found that a man had apparently lost control of his...
STAMBAUGH, KY
q95fm.net

Man Arrested After Running From Traffic Stop

A Pike County man was arrested on drug trafficking charges. An officer with the State Police clocked 41-year-old Scott Hurley, of Pikeville, as he traveled 70 mph along US 23. The officer attempted a traffic stop, but Hurley didn’t stop, instead turning onto Bypass Road. The officer reported seeing...
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Magoffin, Martin, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 13:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Floyd; Johnson; Knott; Magoffin; Martin; Pike The National Weather Service in JACKSON KY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Martin County in northeastern Kentucky Southern Johnson County in northeastern Kentucky Northeastern Knott County in southeastern Kentucky Floyd County in southeastern Kentucky Western Pike County in southeastern Kentucky Southeastern Magoffin County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 215 PM EDT. * At 138 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Leander to Blue River to Bolyn, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Martin around 145 PM EDT. Allen around 150 PM EDT. Prestonsburg around 155 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Craynor, Galveston and Pleasant. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Boone, Boyd, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Gallatin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 12:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Boyd; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Carter; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Kenton; Lawrence; Lewis; Mason; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 442 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BOYD BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL CARTER GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP KENTON LAWRENCE LEWIS MASON OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON
BOONE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Severe threat wanes, but minor flooding threat persists overnight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s another day of showers and storms pushing through the mountains and some of those could again be strong to severe. Yet again we are dealing with the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms as a cold front tries to push through the region this afternoon and evening. Showers and storms will bubble up ahead of the front with stronger storms getting going in the afternoon heat and humidity to our west. Damaging winds and heavy rain look to be the main threats, but we can never rule out some small hail or an isolated tornado spin-up. Again, not likely, just can’t be ruled out. Showers and storms continue off and on through the evening hours as we fall back into the lower 70s for overnight lows.
HAZARD, KY

