Funerals begin for 3 Kentucky officers killed in ambush

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s another day of showers and storms pushing through the mountains and some of those could again be strong to severe. Yet again we are dealing with the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms as a cold front tries to push through the region this afternoon and evening. Showers and storms will bubble up ahead of the front with stronger storms getting going in the afternoon heat and humidity to our west. Damaging winds and heavy rain look to be the main threats, but we can never rule out some small hail or an isolated tornado spin-up. Again, not likely, just can’t be ruled out. Showers and storms continue off and on through the evening hours as we fall back into the lower 70s for overnight lows.

HAZARD, KY ・ 21 HOURS AGO