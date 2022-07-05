ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

There’s NO missing the Lionesses with 77,000 fans to watch England’s Old Trafford opener as nation goes Euro 2022 mad

By Isabelle Barker
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nu81P_0gVeNvGE00

YOU cannot miss the Lionesses.

Whether you are sipping on a can of Pepsi Max, munching on a packet of chilli heatwave Doritos or strolling past an iconic landmark — they will not be ignored.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u2Rfk_0gVeNvGE00
Nike celebrated Lionesses stars on the cliffs of Dover before the kick-off of Euro 2022 Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YUckh_0gVeNvGE00
Leah Williamson lit up Tower Bridge in this Nike ad Credit: Getty

A photo of Ellen White was projected onto the cliffs of Dover, Leah Williamson’s image was blown up onto Tower Bridge and Lucy Bronze stood tall on Battersea Power station.

Walkers’ punchy paprika crisps also advertise the Euros and England are hoping to sizzle as they kick things off against Austria in front of an expected 77,000 crowd at Old Trafford tonight.

Every major event in women’s football over the past two decades has been hailed as a potential watershed, but there is extra expectation at this Euros.

Arsenal defender Williamson, 25, said: “Yeah, it’s not normal, is it? But it’s good.

“It means that the visibility is on us as a team and it means the game has been recognised as it should be so yeah it’s strange but it’s good for the game.

“I’m very proud and I’m sure when I look back at the opening game against Austria it will be a moment that I treasure forever.

“I’d just like to be on the pitch playing for England at the Euros. Tonight is about getting out on the pitch, anything else on top of that is a bonus.”

At the last World Cup in 2019 in France nobody turned a head when Phil Neville’s England players walked through Nice Old Town in the shadow of the Cathedrale Sainte Reparate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Fu54_0gVeNvGE00
The Lionesses kick off their Euro 2022 campaign against Austria on Wednesday Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bZi20_0gVeNvGE00
Rachel Daly, Millie Bright, Ellen White and Beth Mead are ready to make the country proud Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nIlfs_0gVeNvGE00
77,000 fans are expected at Old Trafford to watch Sarina Wiegman's side Credit: Reuters

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Most read in Premier League

And at a stadium that holds 35,000 people, just over 13,000 were present to give the start of England's World Cup a slightly anticlimactic feel in their opener with Scotland.

Over-hype has sometimes been a problem from tournament organisers in women’s football.

The first ball is still to be kicked at this year’s Euros, but already records have begun tumbling.

A record 500,000 tickets have been snapped up for the 26-day tournament.

All the Lionesses’ group stage games sold out months ago and tickets are no longer available for the Wembley final, where 87,200 spectators are expected on July 31. And Williamson reckons the squad are in a good place to deal with the mounting pressure.

She added: “The home fans are the twelfth man and our manager Sarina Wiegman has experience of that and that’s something she wants us to embrace.

“That’s maybe something we’ve not been good at in the past.

“So we’re loving the fact there will be 77,000 fans tonight and most of them will be there for us.

“It’s an advantage that we’re at home so we intend to use it as much as possible and embrace that.”

The hosts are among the favourites, not least because head coach Wiegman is a reigning European champions, after leading her native Holland to glory in 2017. Successive semi-finals in 2017 and the 2019 World Cup suggest her England squad are well-placed to finally get their hands on a first major trophy.

Players were left in tears and said “they had failed” after they suffered semi-final heartbreak to USA at the last World Cup.

But Wiegman says her stars can use that experience to propel a charge to the final.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t9g4i_0gVeNvGE00
The country is going mad for Euro 2022 as the Lionesses bid for glory Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FfbYs_0gVeNvGE00
You cannot miss the Lionesses in the supermarket either

Wiegman, 52, who had Holland’s top job when they hosted and won the last Euros, said: “Everything is bigger this time, more expectation.

“But the England players have already had more experience in this type of environment so I can feel the difference between the two tournaments.

“As a coach you gain experience and it will always be helpful. Of course I want to share that with the players. A lot of the England team understand the expectation on them.”

England, Spain, Germany, Italy, France, Holland and Denmark are all being tipped for an elusive spot in the glittering final at Wembley.

The openness of this year’s tournament is a nod to the growing strength in European Women’s leagues and more top flights across the continent offering professional contracts.

Wiegman added: “The game has developed and many countries are famous for this tournament.

“I think it is really hard to predict what it will look like at the end.

“Lots of countries are in good positions.

“But we’ve seen strange things can happen at tournaments!”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Neville
Person
Leah Williamson
Person
Lucy Bronze
Person
Sarina Wiegman
blavity.com

Serena Williams Skips Wimbledon's Centenary Celebration After Alleged Dispute With Officials

Serena Williams chose to sit out on Sunday as some of the biggest names in tennis came together to celebrate the Centre Court centenary celebrations at Wimbledon. Williams, who lost in the first round at Wimbledon on June 29, skipped the centenary ceremony because she was frustrated after officials allegedly forced her to return her five courtesy cars shortly after she was eliminated from the tournament.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#League Cup#Old Trafford#Battersea Power
UPI News

Wimbledon 2022: Rybakina claims Kazakhstan's first Grand Slam

July 9 (UPI) -- Elena Rybakina made history as Kazakhstan's first Grand Slam winner with a Wimbledon singles final victory over Tunisian Ons Jabeur at Wimbledon 2022 on Saturday in London. "I was super nervous before and during the match," Rybakina said in her on-court interview. "I'm happy it finished...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Scotland
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
The US Sun

Arsenal transfer news LIVE: Tielemans prefers Gunners deal to United, Lucas Paqueta battle, Gabriel Jesus stunning debut

GABRIEL JESUS has made his debut for Arsenal - and took just 90 SECONDS to open up his account. The Brazil star came off the bench to notch in the lively 5-3 win at Nurnberg. On the transfer front, the Gunners have received a mega boost with Youri Tielemans reportedly having his heart set on moving to London rather than Manchester.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Man Utd transfer news LIVE: Strakosha deal imminent, Frenkie de Jong wants United over Chelsea, Lisandro Martinez latest

MANCHESTER UNITED are set to sign goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha to replace Dean Henderson. Meanwhile manager Erik ten Hag wants to land a double blow on his former club Ajax. United have raised their offer for the Dutch club’s defender Lisandro Martinez to £42.5million and they are also looking to hijack Ajax’s move to bring RB Leipzig forward Brian Brobbey back to Amsterdam.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Surprising symptom of new Covid strain you could get at night

A SURPRISING symptom associated with the new Covid strain could make itself known at night, an expert has claimed. Luke O'Neill, a professor in biochemistry, warned the newly identified BA.5 variant - now the dominant Omicron subvariant across the world - could make sleeping a misery. The Trinity College bug...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
578K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy