ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Humans are making huge mistake that could stop us from hearing aliens, experts warn

By Tyler Baum
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2grm4O_0gVeNcjf00

HUMANS have reportedly damaged one of the best resources for detecting intelligent alien life.

Excessive use of radio waves could hinder researchers' ability to listen for aliens sending transmissions our way, reports claim.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48sjqX_0gVeNcjf00
A bank of radio telescopes for scanning the airwaves in New Mexico Credit: Getty Images - Getty

SETI is the catch-all acronym for the "search for extraterrestrial intelligence".

One of the most effective ways to scan for signs of life coming from deep space is by monitoring radio waves.

"Messaging by light has a fundamental advantage over radio in that it can, in principle, convey far more bits per second – typically a half-million times as many," SETI researchers wrote in an official statement.

But the high demands of the globalized internet have hamstrung research.

"Earth is just getting more and more polluted," SETI researcher Dan Werthimer said.

"With some radio bands, it's already impossible to do SETI because they're so full of television transmitters, WiFI and cellphone bands."

Technologists are struggling to cut through the noise and NBC New York reported that the auditory clutter has skewered data.

Werthimer and colleagues authored a paper detailing inaccurate SETI hits that set off media frenzies - the false positives were caused by interference.

Wireless technologies could put one of our most efficient space monitoring tools at risk.

The spread of wireless technologies won't slow down - in 2016, the UN General Assembly declared that internet access is a human right and private space companies are working to beam in internet from satellites.

SETI engineers' resourcefulness has led them to develop machine learning techniques to limit the impact of interference.

"Adding hundreds of more satellites that all produce the same interference is really annoying, but you can develop systems to remove that," Bruce Betts, chief scientist at The Planetary Society told NBC News.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3orMtW_0gVeNcjf00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wmjnT_0gVeNcjf00

SETI research is not as contentious as messaging extraterrestrial intelligence (METI).

Some experts argue it would be unwise to publicize Earth's location to potentially hostile alien listeners.

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

On July 12, we'll see the universe like never before

On July 12, the world will have a new perspective of the universe, when the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) mission releases its first set of full-color images as well as spectroscopic data. One of the photos to be released is the deepest image of our universe that has ever been taken, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told reporters on Wednesday.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Radio Noise#Television#Aliens#Seti#Nbc New York#The Un General Assembly
ohmymag.co.uk

NASA’s Mars rover has found ‘something unexpected’

The latest rover to roam around the Red Planet is Perseverance. It has been on Mars since February 18, 2021, and has collected plenty of data already. NASA posted a tweet with Perseverance’s latest find, the best part is they wrote it as if it was the rover tweeting.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Astronomers spot weird star that is travelling faster than any like it

Astronomers have now observed the fastest fading nova ever recorded, a stellar explosion that led  researchers to an array of bizarre traits that could help them better understand the death process of stars and its connection to interstellar chemistry.A nova is a massive explosion that results when a small, but very dense and gravitationally powerful white dwarf star siphons so much material from a nearby companion star that the star stuff ignites in an uncontrolled thermonuclear reaction on the white dwarf’s surface. Such explosions can be incredibly bright, and typically take many days to weeks to fade.But V1674 Hercules, a...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Science
Universe Today

There Could Be Four Hostile Civilizations in the Milky Way

In 1977, the Big Ear Radio Telescope at Ohio State University picked up a strong narrowband signal from space. The signal was a continuous radio wave that was very strong in intensity and frequency and had many expected characteristics of an extraterrestrial transmission. This event would come to be known as the Wow! Signal, and it remains the strongest candidate for a message sent by an extraterrestrial civilization. Unfortunately, all attempts to pinpoint the source of the signal (or detect it again) have failed.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Russia says it will ‘do everything necessary’ in growing fight with Nasa over International Space Station

The Russian space agency and Nasa appear to be locked in an argument over the use of the International Space Station.Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Roscosmos, said the Russian space agency will use its part of the ISS to do everything it “considers necessary and useful”.It was the latest in a spat between the two space agencies that emerged after Russian astronauts posed with flags in what appeared to be anti-Ukraine propaganda.Nasa had criticised those pictures, arguing that the space station is intended to be politically neutral. The US space agency’s statement was very rare, and broke with a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BGR.com

A mysterious rocket just slammed into the moon and no one knows who launched it

Space junk is a massive problem for NASA and other space agencies. Back in March, we reported on three tons of space junk hurtling towards the Moon. The junk was set to hit the side of the Moon facing away from our planet. Since those initial reports, more believe the junk was in fact a rocket that hit the Moon. The most intriguing part, though, is nobody wants to take the blame.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fareeha Arshad

Researchers have discovered that humans are the primary reason behind evolution on Earth

A recent scientific study has confirmed that human beings are responsible for evolutionary changes persistent on the planet. This study published in the journal ‘Science’ involved more than 250 researchers from over sixteen countries worldwide. Together they studied the influence of urbanization on evolution. For this study, they used the white clover plant Trifolium repensas the model found in most cities worldwide.
PC Gamer

Lab denies opening portals into parallel universes despite everyone thinking so

A lab in Tennesee that does research in neutron, nuclear and clean energy had to debunk the myth that they were somehow attempting to open portals to other dimensions. Though if I ever learned anything from popular science fiction, if a research lab says they aren't opening portals to parallel universes, my instinct tells me that they are totally opening portals to other dimensions. So you can imagine why folks would be skeptical.
SCIENCE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
578K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy