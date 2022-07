Texas is a big state, almost unfathomably so. As such, it’s not terribly surprising to learn that its highest peak is nearly 9,000 feet tall, or that El Paso is closer to San Diego than it is to Houston. But the strangest geographic fun fact of all might be that you can go surfing in central Texas, an area that has a beach but is conspicuously missing an ocean.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO