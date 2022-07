Lean, mean, hotdog hoovering machine Joey Chestnut has a record of wolfing down 76 hotdogs in ten minutes, according to Sports Illustrated. This makes the original champion James Mullen, who won on Independence Day in 1916 per Smithsonian Magazine, look like a delicate flower. July 4, 2021 also marked Chestnut's 14th victory at the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, which was on par with tennis champion Rafael Nadal's French Open wins for most championship titles in a single event: ESPN even went as far as tweeting a picture of Chestnut with a tray full of hotdogs next to Nadal holding the trophy after his victory.

