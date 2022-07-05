Investigators seek clues to cause of Morrisville housing project fire
By WCAX News Team
WCAX
3 days ago
MORRISVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Investigators are still trying to determine was sparked a potentially devastating fire Sunday at an affordable housing project under construction in Morrisville. The Lamoille Housing Partnership...
Two toddlers died after being pulled from a Michigan pond, according to authorities.The alarm was raised after the youngsters, a girl and boy both aged two-years-old, went missing in Hayes Township.Police say that 40 minutes after they were reported missing on Tuesday the toddlers were discovered in a pond at a home across the street.Both children were found face down in the pond and unresponsive when paramedics began life-saving measures. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene, while the boy died later.Family members say the children were last seen at around 3.50pm, and they were reported missing at 4.30pm....
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. This video below will likely tug at your heartstrings and even bring tears, but please know that the bear, who was clearly suffering from major injuries, was rescued by the Massachusetts State Police along with the Massachusetts Environmental Police.
"He had so many plans ahead of him. Unfortunately this happened." Saturday evening, Lian Liu received an alarming text from her husband, an avid hiker from Andover who was attempting a “Presidential Traverse” in New Hampshire’s White Mountains. “In trouble…can’t move,” wrote Xi Chen, according to the...
A RESTAURANT worker has died after catching fire while cleaning a crowded restaurant in Sydney. Prajjwol "PJ" Sama Shrestha, 24, was cleaning the restaurant floor at On Sunset Lebanese restaurant in the western district of Parramatta last month when a spark ignited from the cleaning product he was using. According...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine (TCD) -- A newly released affidavit is shedding light on the death of a woman who was allegedly killed during a drug robbery by someone she knew. According to Maine State Police, on April 21 at 8:11 p.m., one of Kimberly Neptune’s relatives called Pleasant Point Police to check on her because they had not heard from her. When officers arrived at her apartment on Thunder Road, they found Neptune deceased and called the circumstances surrounding her death "suspicious."
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The man charged with killing his mother at sea in a plot to inherit millions of dollars has asked a federal court Wednesday to authorize his release from custody pending trial. The attorneys for Nathan Carman filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Burlington saying the evidence against him is “tenuous at best” and he is not a flight risk or a danger to the community. As conditions of release, Carman is willing to surrender his passport, submit to electronic monitoring and turn over all the money he has, $10,000, to a third party or post some of that money as bail, the filing says. He has also been under criminal investigation for almost a decade and he has been facing civil litigation, but he has always shown up in court.
BARTLETT, N.H. -- A New Hampshire campground remains closed due to a bear that has shown "no fear of humans." The public is not allowed to enter Fourth Iron Campground in the White Mountains after Forest Service workers on Sunday spotted the black bear that had grown accustomed to receiving "food rewards" and was no longer afraid of people. Authorities said they had to cite "several parties" on Monday that "ignored the closure signs at the parking lot and entered anyway."
PORTLAND, Maine - A private plane carrying two people crashed at Portland International Jetport in Portland on Friday.Both victims were rushed to the hospital, but the injuries are not life-threatening. The crash took place around 4 p.m.The jetport was closed for a short while, as five flights were diverted to different airports. Three were diverted to Logan Airport.Portland International Airport has reopened its main runway, but the runway where the accident occurred remains closed.The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.
Witnesses saw Alford Garcia, 52, go under the water after falling off an inflatable float off Shannon Beach in Winchester on Monday evening. The body of a Lynn man who was reported missing off Shannon Beach in Winchester on Monday evening has been recovered in Upper Mystic Lake. Alford Garcia,...
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Did you know that Maine is one of only 16 states in the USA where car safety inspections still happen annually? The State loves the money, and the police say it makes the roads safer. There are over 409,000 vehicles registered in the State of Maine, but we found out that not ALL of them have to get inspected. Here are the 10 types of motor vehicles exempt from inspection:
A woman was stabbed by her boyfriend at the Lake Shore Farm Inn in Northwood early Tuesday morning. Northwood Police said police responded to the hotel on Jenness Pond Road around 3:25 a.m. and found a woman with life-threatening injuries. She was transported to Concord Hospital via ambulance. Investigators determined Brandon Fecteau, 43, of Farmington was the woman's boyfriend and the main suspect in the case.
Comments / 0