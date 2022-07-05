ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

How police discovered link between Premier League star’s two ‘rape victims’

By Stephen Moyes
 3 days ago

THE football ace accused of raping a woman on a Mediterranean holiday was yesterday re-arrested over two separate rapes on a second alleged victim.

The new claims emerged after an Instagram exchange between his accusers, The Sun understands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qQPVi_0gVeNGVn00
The footie ace accused of raping a woman was re-arrested over two separate rapes on a second alleged victim Credit: Getty

The Premier League player — who cannot be named for legal reasons — was first arrested on Monday in a 3am raid. Six police cars swooped on his mansion as he slept upstairs.

A woman had told Met officers she was raped by him during a sunshine break a week ago and showed them evidence of bruising she claimed she suffered in the alleged attack.

However, she also told police she had been contacted by the second alleged victim.

A source said last night: “The woman received a private message on Instagram.

“The correspondent claimed that she had been raped by this footballer in 2021.

“When the woman was giving her statement to police about last month’s alleged holiday attack, she also showed cops the messages she had received.

“Police took the separate claims very seriously, and re- arrested the player in relation to those accounts too. This is now a multi-pronged inquiry.”

The two alleged victims are both in their 20s.

The top-tier player — who is in his 20s — was kept in police custody for well over 24 hours. Last night he was released on bail until a date in August.

The football favourite’s career — including appearing at the World Cup in Qatar later this year — is now in the balance.

He was due to join his ­Premier League side for a pre-season tour next week

His club’s chiefs chose not to comment on the developments.

But a source said: “What was a shock for the club originally has now totally rocked bosses.”

The first alleged victim fled a five-star resort to fly home to her family from the Med

She spoke to cops on her return to the UK and made a full statement at a police station on Sunday evening.

